Heritage Trust Co Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Corteva Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, International Paper Co, Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company Heritage Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Corteva Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, McKesson Corp, Fiserv Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, International Paper Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Oshkosh Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Heritage Trust Co owns 245 stocks with a total value of $780 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Trust Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 242,717 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,343 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 642,144 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,394 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 47,859 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.306000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $69.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 88.46%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 83.58%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $279.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 44.75%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $102.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 67.06%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $618.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



