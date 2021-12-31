JBF Capital, Inc. Buys Brighthouse Financial Inc, Shell PLC, Green Brick Partners Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, AT&T Inc, General Motors Co

New Purchases: RDS.B, CNQ, SONO, PG, GOOGL, TWTR, BBBY, BABA, AEO, LABU, PBR, LU, GSS, Z, DFS, CNF, RBLX, CBL, DXLG, WAB,

Aspen, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brighthouse Financial Inc, Shell PLC, Green Brick Partners Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Sonos Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, AT&T Inc, General Motors Co, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBF Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, JBF Capital, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $530 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 509,121 shares, 41.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,000 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,700 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,510 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,000 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 194,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2818.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 8965.52%. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 262,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc by 372.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 472,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 144.87%. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 273,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Viad Corp by 210.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $45.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 123,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $97.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 86,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in GMS Inc by 122.86%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $20.02.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $4.16.