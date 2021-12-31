Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
JBF Capital, Inc. Buys Brighthouse Financial Inc, Shell PLC, Green Brick Partners Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, AT&T Inc, General Motors Co

Aspen, CO, based Investment company JBF Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Brighthouse Financial Inc, Shell PLC, Green Brick Partners Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Sonos Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, AT&T Inc, General Motors Co, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBF Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, JBF Capital, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $530 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JBF Capital, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 509,121 shares, 41.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,000 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,700 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,510 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,000 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Shell PLC (RDS.B)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 194,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2818.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 8965.52%. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 262,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Green Brick Partners Inc by 372.93%. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 472,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 144.87%. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 273,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Viad Corp (VVI)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Viad Corp by 210.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $45.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 123,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $97.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 86,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GMS Inc (GMS)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in GMS Inc by 122.86%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4.

Sold Out: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.

Sold Out: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $20.02.

Sold Out: The Chemours Co (CC)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2.

Sold Out: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $4.16.



