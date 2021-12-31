Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AXS Investments LLC Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Dream Finders Homes Inc, Coca-Cola Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company AXS Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Accenture PLC, sells Dream Finders Homes Inc, Coca-Cola Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AXS Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, AXS Investments LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AXS Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axs+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AXS Investments LLC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 45,624 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3826.33%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,567 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2163.01%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 74,501 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3167.59%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,821 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 919.20%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 46,719 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1964.47%
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $409.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 22,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 22,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 48,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 62,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $575.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 13,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 85,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 3826.33%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 45,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 3167.59%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $230.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 74,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 2163.01%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2818.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 5,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 1964.47%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.484400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 46,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 4182.55%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 36,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 919.20%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $309.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 47,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH)

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $15.42 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of AXS Investments LLC. Also check out:

1. AXS Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AXS Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AXS Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AXS Investments LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus