AXS Investments LLC Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Dream Finders Homes Inc, Coca-Cola Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Accenture PLC, sells Dream Finders Homes Inc, Coca-Cola Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AXS Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, AXS Investments LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 45,624 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3826.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,567 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2163.01% Visa Inc (V) - 74,501 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3167.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,821 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 919.20% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 46,719 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1964.47%

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $409.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 22,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 22,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 48,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 62,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $575.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 13,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 85,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 3826.33%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 45,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 3167.59%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $230.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 74,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 2163.01%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2818.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 5,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 1964.47%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.484400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 46,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 4182.55%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 36,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 919.20%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $309.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 47,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $15.42 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.