JRM Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, VBR,
- Added Positions: VEA, KREF, SPDW, VIG, FBND, SPTM,
- Reduced Positions: BXMT, EFAV, VTI, SCHD, TRP,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 181,549 shares, 22.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 497,644 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.01%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 171,540 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 107,906 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 76,302 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
JRM Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1378.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
JRM Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1348.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
JRM Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 14,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
JRM Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 57.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 497,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)
JRM Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 661,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
JRM Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 54.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.49 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.
