JRM Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, VBR,

WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, VBR, Added Positions: VEA, KREF, SPDW, VIG, FBND, SPTM,

VEA, KREF, SPDW, VIG, FBND, SPTM, Reduced Positions: BXMT, EFAV, VTI, SCHD, TRP,

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Bank of America Corp, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JRM Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q4, JRM Investment Counsel, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JRM Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jrm+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 181,549 shares, 22.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 497,644 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.01% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 171,540 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 107,906 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 76,302 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1378.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1348.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 14,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 57.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 497,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 661,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 54.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.49 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.