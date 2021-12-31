Reaves W H & Co Inc Buys Entergy Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, PG&E Corp, Sells , AT&T Inc, Altice USA Inc

- New Purchases: AWR, LIN, OGE, ROK, OKE,
- Added Positions: ETR, CP, PCG, SO, D, GXO, XEL, LNT, O, CMCSA, SRE, AEE, COLD, PEG, EXC, AMT, CWEN.A, DLR, UTG, NEP,
- Reduced Positions: T, AWK, ATUS, CHTR, SBAC, NI, NEE, CMS, ATO, EQIX, GOOGL, EIX, CCOI, ENLAY, OGS, DTM, WEC, TMUS, DISCA, SJR, CCI, LILA, CNI, ELS, PNW,
- Sold Out: COR, XPO, SWX, KSU, DUK, VOD, YELL,
These are the top 5 holdings of REAVES W H & CO INC
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,939,568 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
- Entergy Corp (ETR) - 1,148,883 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.01%
- Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) - 2,084,475 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 675,445 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.9%
- Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) - 1,762,339 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in American States Water Co. The purchase prices were between $87.51 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $94.41. The stock is now traded at around $88.247500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 38,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $285.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,148,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 192.28%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 584,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,409,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 1648.40%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 121,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in GXO Logistics Inc by 60.03%. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.747600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 200,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 181.91%. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $71.99, with an estimated average price of $68.98.Sold Out: (KSU)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.
