Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Logitech International SA, Broadcom Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Futu Holdings, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

- New Purchases: KL, SPUS, IHE, GHYG, FFIV, F, AUPH, MCHP, BACPL.PFD, SKX, LCID, IONQ, RIVN, TSVT, KD, LYLT, GOEV, CCSI, ARBK, LICY, HTZ, ME, FIGS, NVVE, CPNG, MYTE, DKNG, ICLN, XOP, VCIT, SPSK, REMX, META, KRBN, JEPI, IYR, CRGY, IBB, HERO, GNOM, EMHY, BITO, ARKX, ZGN, RGP, BTG, AWK, TMUS, HIMX, SUZ, WIT, TEVA, SWK, BLUE, PRGS, PXD, LOW, ZD, CGNX, CF, OPCH, AMRN, BILL, ATHA, U, AFL, LI, NKLA, HSTO, OTIS, NTCO, QS, XP, YETI, GPMT, BOMN, LAZY, BZUN, TSE, HLT,
- Added Positions: LOGI, AVGO, FB, PINS, NFLX, CRM, MSFT, V, MET, BLK, LIN, JPM, BABA, ADBE, HON, AMZN, AMGN, GRMN, BNTX, MRNA, BAC, DIS, HTHT, ICE, MDLZ, TEL, AMD, GPN, CAT, GOOG, PYPL, PLTR, TBLA, TBLA, T, APD, AXP, BHP, ETN, NEE, FISV, VZ, VRTX, WFC, H, ROKU, PTON, ONON, EZU, IEMG, IVV, IWM, QQQ, URTH, USIG, ATVI, AEM, AEP, ATO, BAX, BA, BMY, CTRA, CHKP, CLF, COP, LLY, FDX, GS, HAL, IBM, INTU, ISRG, JBLU, LMT, MAC, MAR, NVAX, GTBP, PPG, PTC, QCOM, RIO, SRE, SNPS, WAB, FSLR, MELI, PM, STLA, BUD, TSLA, KKR, GM, AAL, SABR, ENLV, GDDY, SHOP, TDOC, PJT, NVCR, SQ, TWLO, TTD, ZM, BYND, BITF, LMND, CVAC, UPST, RBLX, PATH, SQSP, CNTA, HYZN, EWJ, EWU, IAU, ICVT, IGF, LEMB, MCHI, SGOV, SOXX,
- Reduced Positions: PDD, KO, GOOGL, FCX, ABBV, ALC, BLL, BIDU, PANW, RACE, MMM, ANET, CSX, PG, NOW, HD, TT, AAPL, EL, TMO, BG, MRK, UBS, SPGI, MA, ABT, DG, SPY, CB, CVX, LYV, MCD, NKE, SBUX, TSM, BX, SFM, JD, IR, CHWY, SNOW, AME, EXC, INFO, MMC, PLUG, RTX, CBOE, NXPI, YUMC, SNAP, UBER, RPRX, XPEV, GOVT, TLT, ACN, AON, AMAT, BNS, GOLD, CVS, CDNS, CNI, CL, CMCSA, CMI, DE, DXCM, ENB, XOM, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, ILMN, MU, MS, INSG, ON, ORCL, PFE, PGR, SRCL, TROW, TXN, TD, UCTT, UNP, UNH, WMT, WWE, EBAY, LRN, LGO, FRC, IZEA, EKSO, CNHI, CGC, ACIU, CRSP, AYX, NIO, TME, ABNB, COIN, OGN, JXN, ARKG, EEM, EWL, IYH, LIT, NOBL, ROBO, TBT, VGLT,
- Sold Out: FUTU, IQ, VOO, BC, ELY, TPR, AA, PHVS, EDR, EDR, QSR, MARA, ETSY, SITE, CODX, CTRM, NET, CAN, HOOD, ARKK, FIVG, PAVE, SMH, VLO, BP, FIS, LFC, DRI, FLR, HRC, PNC, PFG, TGLS, VMC, ZBRA, MLCO, ULTA, NVCN, OIBR.C, KMI, RIOT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 139,422 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 848,607 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 81,095 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,124,264 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,066,969 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The purchase prices were between $181.41 and $200.3, with an estimated average price of $189.75. The stock is now traded at around $191.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $34, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1348.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,141,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 167.77%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $608.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 48,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.484400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 318,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 68.86%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,271,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 52.40%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $409.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 84,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 313,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03.Sold Out: Brunswick Corp (BC)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $90.42 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $97.93.Sold Out: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35.Sold Out: Pharvaris NV (PHVS)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in Pharvaris NV. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $18, with an estimated average price of $15.58.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.
