Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Logitech International SA, Broadcom Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Futu Holdings, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Logitech International SA, Broadcom Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Pinterest Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Futu Holdings, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Baidu Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA. As of 2021Q4, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owns 698 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 139,422 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 848,607 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 81,095 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Visa Inc (V) - 1,124,264 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,066,969 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The purchase prices were between $181.41 and $200.3, with an estimated average price of $189.75. The stock is now traded at around $191.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $34, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1348.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,141,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 167.77%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $608.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 48,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.484400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 318,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 68.86%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,271,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 52.40%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $409.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 84,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 313,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $90.42 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $97.93.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in Pharvaris NV. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $18, with an estimated average price of $15.58.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.