AeroVironment Awarded $10.5 Million Puma LE Unmanned Aircraft Systems Foreign Military Sales Contract for U.S. Ally

AeroVironment%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it received a $10,534,348 firm-fixed-price U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract award on Jan. 21, 2022. The contract includes the delivery of Puma%26trade%3B+LE small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) over a six-year period to an allied nation, as well as add-on air vehicle kits, initial spares packages, training and support.

Puma LE weighs only 23.5 pounds (10.7 kilograms) and is launchable by hand or bungee, making it easy to deploy and recover in any environment. (Image: AeroVironment, Inc.)

“With the adoption of Puma LE and other AeroVironment small UAS, customers are equipping their frontline forces with the ability to see and operate beyond the horizon, gathering on-demand intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance that can ultimately save lives,” said Trace Stevenson, AeroVironment vice president and product line general manager for small UAS.

Weighing only 23.5 pounds (10.7 kilograms), the ultra-lightweight Puma LE is hand or bungee launchable. The aircraft comes equipped with the Mantis™ i45 gimbaled EO/IR sensor suite and secondary payload bay with dedicated power supply and Ethernet for a total payload capacity of 5.5 pounds (2.5 kilograms). On-board batteries provide up to 6.5 hours of flight endurance with an operational range of 37.2 miles (60 kilometers) when used with AeroVironment’s Long-Range+Tracking+Antenna+%28LRTA%29 and Puma Smart 2500 Battery.

AeroVironment’s small UAS comprises the majority of all unmanned aircraft in the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) inventory, and its rapidly growing international customer base numbers more than 50 allied governments. To learn more, visit www.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SOLUTIONS

AeroVironment’s portfolio of intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems includes small footprint, runway-independent UAS. These solutions offer increased, multi-mission capabilities with the option of selecting the appropriate aircraft based on the type of mission to be performed. These capabilities have the potential to provide significant force protection and force multiplication benefits to small tactical units and security personnel, as well as greater safety, scalability and cost savings to commercial operators. With the addition of the Crysalis%26trade%3B next-generation ground control solution, command and control of compatible UAS and their payloads is streamlined through an intuitive user experience, and battlefield communication and collaboration are improved by enabling users to easily share real-time information and coordinate mission-critical decisions. AeroVironment provides turnkey intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and support services worldwide to ensure a consistently high level of mission success. AeroVironment has delivered tens of thousands of new and replacement unmanned air vehicles to customers within the United States and to more than 50 allied governments. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avinc.com%2Fuas.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

