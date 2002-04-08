ManTech Appoints Stephen Deitz as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Federal Civilian Sector

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech ( MANT) today announced that it has named Stephen Deitz as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the company’s Federal Civilian Sector. Reporting to Chief Operating Officer (COO) Matt Tait, Deitz will lead strategic and operational initiatives to address federal civilian agencies’ mission needs.



Deitz has held multiple leadership roles in his 10-year career at ManTech, supporting customers across ManTech’s market sectors – Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. Most recently he served as ManTech Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations and Division Manager, Department of Justice, supporting customers in law enforcement agencies.

“Over the course of Steve’s 10-year ManTech career, he has excelled in winning business, delivering on customer requirements and advancing employee capabilities and engagement,” said Tait. “I am confident that the combination of his leadership and customer insight will reap significant benefits for existing and new customers as well as the ManTech team that supports these missions.”

Prior to joining ManTech in 2009, Deitz spent 10 years with CSC building and managing large service desk offerings for federal customers. He also served as COO of ZAI overseeing the company’s business, project and customer success in the delivery of technology-enabled solutions and services for federal government customers. Deitz started his career in healthcare consulting providing program management, strategic planning and IT support to the pharmaceutical industry.

He earned a Master of Science in Technology Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Shenandoah University.

“I am excited to take on this new role,” said Deitz. “I look forward to leading the support of our customers’ important missions, our ManTech employees that work hard to deliver operational excellence and the continued growth of our Federal Civilian business.”

