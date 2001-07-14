Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2021

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2021, before markets open. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review the Company’s 2021 financial results, provide a general business update and discuss the Company’s outlook for 2022.

Interested participants can dial +1-877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN).

