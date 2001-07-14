Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of 92 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 22, 2022.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,000 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $56 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter %40Phillips66Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005906/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership