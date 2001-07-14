Radian Announces Plans to Return Additional Capital to Stockholders

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today its plans to return capital to stockholders through an increased quarterly dividend and a new share repurchase authorization. These strategic capital actions are based on the company’s strong financial position and capital flexibility.

The company’s Board of Directors today approved the following:

A quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, representing an increase of 43 percent from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share paid on December 3, 2021. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2022, to stockholders of record as of February 21, 2022.

A $400 million share repurchase authorization. The shares may be purchased in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. Radian plans to utilize a value-based Rule 10b5-1 plan to execute the new authorization which, once implemented, would permit the company to purchase shares, at pre-determined price targets, when it may otherwise be precluded from doing so. The authorization will expire in February 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry commented, “I am pleased that Radian’s strong financial position and capital flexibility enable us to return capital to stockholders through an increased dividend and share repurchases, while also positioning us to sustain growth in our businesses.”

On February 8, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department approved a $500 million return of capital from Radian Guaranty to Radian Group, which the company expects to be paid from Radian Guaranty’s gross paid in and contributed statutory surplus on or before February 11, 2022.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

