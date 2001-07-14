WestRock Announces Bob McIntosh, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary to Retire; Denise Cade to Become General Counsel

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced Robert (Bob) B. McIntosh, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, will retire from the Company, effective March 4, 2022. Denise Cade will be named executive vice president, general counsel and secretary upon McIntosh’s retirement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006138/en/

WestRock today announced Robert (Bob) B. McIntosh, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, will retire from the Company, effective March 4, 2022. Denise Cade (pictured) will be named executive vice president, general counsel and secretary upon McIntosh’s retirement. (Photo: Business Wire)

During McIntosh’s 27-year career with Rock-Tenn and then WestRock, he has overseen the Company’s legal strategy and corporate governance as it grew from approximately $900 million in revenue when he joined to approximately $19 billion today.

“Throughout his career, Bob has played an instrumental leadership role at WestRock," said David B. Sewell, WestRock chief executive officer. "He has provided sound legal counsel and led our efforts on many mergers and acquisitions, contributing to the growth of the company during his tenure. The team at WestRock wishes Bob the very best in retirement.”

Cade joins WestRock from IDEX Corporation, where she was senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary and was responsible for all legal, regulatory, compliance and corporate governance matters. Previously, she was senior vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer for SunCoke Energy, Inc. and its controlled company, SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. From 2005 to 2011, Cade held several positions with PPG Industries, Inc., including assistant general counsel, securities and finance, and corporate secretary. Prior to her time with PPG, Cade was a partner at Shaw Pittman LLP in Washington, D.C. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

“Denise’s extensive experience with global businesses will provide valuable perspective to WestRock,” said Sewell. “I am excited to have her join our team and look forward to her leadership and guidance as the company’s general counsel.”

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006138/en/