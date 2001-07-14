Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 24th, 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter results scheduled to be released following the market’s close on February 23rd. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (855) 642-7045. International participants can access the call by dialing (346) 294-9649. Live webcast of the conference call and investor presentation will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning February 24th, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life.

