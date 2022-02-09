Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

TimkenSteel Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST), a leader in high-quality specialty steel, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions, will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, February 24, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

TimkenSteel_Corporation_Logo.jpg

The company will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The live conference call will be broadcast at investors.timkensteel.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available at investors.timkensteel.com.

ABOUT TIMKENSTEEL CORPORATION
TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in mobile, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,900 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL57851&sd=2022-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timkensteel-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2021-earnings-webcast-details-301479190.html

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL57851&Transmission_Id=202202091630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL57851&DateId=20220209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus