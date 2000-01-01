Bath & Body Works: A Long-Term Winner

Bath & Body Works Inc. ( BBWI, Financial) is an international retailer of fragrances and body care products.

Last August, L Brands, which owned both Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( VSCO, Financial), decided to spin off Victoria's Secret as an independent public company amid the disappointing performance of this business division. Soon after, L Brands renamed itself Bath & Body Works Inc. The company generates the bulk of its revenue in North America and a small 5% of sales from international markets according to its latest filings. The majority of revenue comes from the home fragrance segment (40%), followed by body care and fragrances (35%). Soaps and sanitizers account for approximately 20% of sales, while accessories and gift sets contribute just 5%. The company's distribution channels include the online platform and more than 1,750 retail stores in North America and 300 stores in countries around the world operating under franchise, license and wholesale arrangements.

The strong market position will drive future growth

The company has managed to achieve a solid competitive advantage and leadership position in the markets it operates in. As per Euromonitor, the company’s domestic market share in the bath and shower business grew from 12% in 2013 to more than 16% in 2020, overtaking Unilever's ( UL, Financial) Dove, and has more than doubled the share of Dial, which placed third. In the candle air freshener category, the company’s market share grew from 22% in 2013 to 26% in 2020, second only to Yankee Candle, which holds a dominant position in this market with a share of around 45%. In the skincare category, which is a very fragmented and competitive market, Bath & Body has secured the second-highest market share of 3.7% behind Neutrogena, a Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial) brand that holds 4.7% of the market.

The company’s efforts in innovation in terms of category expansion and new offerings in hair care and skincare provide long-term growth opportunities. Bath & Body’s floor sets rotate every four to six weeks on average. The company added new ranges of hand sanitizers, bar soaps and has been benefiting from quarantined people spending more time pampering themselves. As per CEO Andrew Meslow, the company experienced high growth in its hand sanitizer, soap, body care and home fragrance categories at the height of the pandemic.

The company has also made significant omnichannel improvements, such as the launch of a buy online and pick up in-storeservice, which is offered in over 500 locations. In addition, the retailer is working on introducing several innovative solutions such as buy online return in-store, shop in-app and auto-replenishment. Bath & Body Works has a strong focus on digital solutions and considers the costs of launching these services as an investment in the future amid the favorable outlook for the e-commerce industry. The company has grown its direct sales via digital channels from just $450 million in 2016 to over $2 billion, which is a testament to the success of this strategy.

Strong customer loyalty, which is the result of brand equity, has helped Bath & Body Works remain resilient even amid challenging business conditions and increasing competitive pressures. The company seems well-positioned to thrive in the recovery phase of the global economy as easing mobility restrictions will create robust demand for beauty products.

The financial performance is trending in the right direction

The company reported revenue of $1.68 billion for the third quarter of 2021, a decline of only 1% compared to the exceptionally strong prior-year quarter. This was an increase of an impressive 53% compared to pre-pandemic levels. The company is due to officially report fourth-quarter financials on Feb. 23, but released a preliminary earnings update on Feb. 2, guiding for revenue of $3.03 billion, an 11% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and ahead of Wall Street's estimate of $2.96 billion.

For the third quarter, Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of 92 cents compared to 83 cents in the year-ago quarter. To cater to the international market, the company increased its global store count from 286 to 312, and these expansions will help it target the growing middle class of many developing nations. The international segment has already recovered from the lows of 2020 and looks poised to thrive over the next several years.

Bath & Body Works approved a 33% increase in the annual dividend to 80 cents per share. The first-quarter disbursement of 20 cents per share is payable to shareholders on March 4. The company also announced the approval of a $1.5 billion share repurchase program. Both these decisions highlight the shareholder-friendly nature of the company's management, which is a promising sign for long-term-oriented investors.

Takeaway

L Bands spun off the Victoria’s Secret segment last year, allowing Bath & Body Works to operate as a separate, profitable entity. The demand for self-care products is on the rise and Bath & Body Works has positioned itself as a big winner of this trend by focusing on offering a wide range of products both online and in-store. The focus on winning customers’ loyalty, efforts to embrace digitalization, omnichannel improvements and unique products will help the specialty retailer improve its market share in key regions over the next several years. This, in return, will help Bath & Body Works achieve attractive earnings growth.