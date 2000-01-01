Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Matthews China Fund's Top 5 Trades of the 4th Quarter

China-oriented fund releases quarterly portfolio

1 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fund establishes positions in China Tourism Group and China Oversees Land & Investment.
  • Fund adds to Alibaba position and reduces JD.com position.
  • Fund exits holding in Sinoma Science & Technology.
Article's Main Image

The

Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed this week its fourth-quarter 2021 portfolio, revealing that its top trades included new holdings in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp. Ltd. (SHSE:601888, Financial) and China Oversees Land & Investment Ltd. (HKSE:00688, Financial), a boost to its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HKSE:09988, Financial)(BABA, Financial), a reduction to its holding in JD.com Inc. (HKSE:09618, Financial)(JD, Financial) and the closure of its position in Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (SZSE:002080, Financial).

Overseen by Andrew Mattock and Winnie Chwang, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its portfolio in Chinese companies that have potential for sustainable growth based on fundamental factors, including balance sheet strength and stability of cash flows.

1491494905707569152.png

As of December 2021, the fund’s $1.33 billion equity portfolio contains 63 stocks, with 18 new positions and a turnover ratio of 25%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, technology and industrials, representing 24.22%, 17.39% and 15.11% of the equity portfolio.

1491499699893510144.png

China Tourism Group Duty Free

The fund purchased 758,190 shares of China Tourism Group Duty Free (

SHSE:601888, Financial), giving the position 1.98% equity portfolio weight.

1491500728617869312.png

Shares of China Tourism Group averaged 232.37 yuan ($36.52) during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.34.

1491502699571650560.png

GuruFocus ranks the Beijing-based duty free retail company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 93% of global competitors.

1491516617316704256.png

Other gurus with positions in China Tourism Group include

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Value Partners (Trades, Portfolio).

1491517168473415680.png

China Overseas Land & Investment

The fund invested in 9.336 million shares of China Overseas Land & Investment (

HKSE:00688, Financial), giving the position 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio.

1491519651832733696.png

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment averaged 18.1 Hong Kong dollars ($2.32) during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.55.

1491520673657462784.png

GuruFocus ranks the Hong Kong-based real estate company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

1491524007177035776.png

Alibaba

The fund added 1,388,700 shares of Alibaba (

HKSE:09988, Financial), boosting the position by 25.2% and its equity portfolio by 1.54%.

1491525192466374656.png

Shares of Alibaba averaged HK$142.29 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.32.

1491527089382301696.png

GuruFocus ranks the Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a three-star business predictability rank despite profit margins and returns outperforming just over 69% of global competitors.

1491529577997082624.png

Other gurus with holdings in Alibaba’s U.S.-based shares (

BABA, Financial) include Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

1491530055778639872.png

JD.com

The fund sold 1,031,250 shares of JD.com (

HKSE:09618, Financial), trimming 37.33% of the position and 2.51% of its equity portfolio.

1491530566837805056.png

Shares of JD.com averaged HK$310.32 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94.

1491531073077714944.png

GuruFocus ranks the Beijing-based e-commerce company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 4.18 and debt ratios that are outperforming more than 73% of global competitors.

1491533513235701760.png

Sinoma Science & Technology

The fund sold all 4,842,252 shares of Sinoma Science & Technology (

SZSE:002080, Financial), reducing its equity portfolio by 1.77%.

1491534222094049280.png

Shares of Sinoma averaged 35.42 yuan during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.42.

1491534736307331072.png

GuruFocus ranks the Jiangning, Jiangsu-based chemical research company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that top more than 80% of global competitors.

1491538657717329920.png

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BABA
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
GuruFocus Screeners

