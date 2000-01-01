Matthews China Fund's Top 5 Trades of the 4th Quarter

The Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed this week its fourth-quarter 2021 portfolio, revealing that its top trades included new holdings in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp. Ltd. ( SHSE:601888, Financial) and China Oversees Land & Investment Ltd. ( HKSE:00688, Financial), a boost to its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( HKSE:09988, Financial)( BABA, Financial), a reduction to its holding in JD.com Inc. ( HKSE:09618, Financial)( JD, Financial) and the closure of its position in Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd. ( SZSE:002080, Financial).

Overseen by Andrew Mattock and Winnie Chwang, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its portfolio in Chinese companies that have potential for sustainable growth based on fundamental factors, including balance sheet strength and stability of cash flows.

As of December 2021, the fund’s $1.33 billion equity portfolio contains 63 stocks, with 18 new positions and a turnover ratio of 25%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, technology and industrials, representing 24.22%, 17.39% and 15.11% of the equity portfolio.

China Tourism Group Duty Free

The fund purchased 758,190 shares of China Tourism Group Duty Free ( SHSE:601888, Financial), giving the position 1.98% equity portfolio weight.

Shares of China Tourism Group averaged 232.37 yuan ($36.52) during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.34.

GuruFocus ranks the Beijing-based duty free retail company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 93% of global competitors.

Other gurus with positions in China Tourism Group include Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Value Partners (Trades, Portfolio).

China Overseas Land & Investment

The fund invested in 9.336 million shares of China Overseas Land & Investment ( HKSE:00688, Financial), giving the position 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio.

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment averaged 18.1 Hong Kong dollars ($2.32) during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.55.

GuruFocus ranks the Hong Kong-based real estate company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

Alibaba

The fund added 1,388,700 shares of Alibaba ( HKSE:09988, Financial), boosting the position by 25.2% and its equity portfolio by 1.54%.

Shares of Alibaba averaged HK$142.29 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.32.

GuruFocus ranks the Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a three-star business predictability rank despite profit margins and returns outperforming just over 69% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Alibaba’s U.S.-based shares ( BABA, Financial) include Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

JD.com

The fund sold 1,031,250 shares of JD.com ( HKSE:09618, Financial), trimming 37.33% of the position and 2.51% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of JD.com averaged HK$310.32 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94.

GuruFocus ranks the Beijing-based e-commerce company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 4.18 and debt ratios that are outperforming more than 73% of global competitors.

Sinoma Science & Technology

The fund sold all 4,842,252 shares of Sinoma Science & Technology ( SZSE:002080, Financial), reducing its equity portfolio by 1.77%.

Shares of Sinoma averaged 35.42 yuan during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.42.

GuruFocus ranks the Jiangning, Jiangsu-based chemical research company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that top more than 80% of global competitors.