Varde Management, L.P. Buys VICI Properties Inc, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Sells OneMain Holdings Inc, Western Copper & Gold Corp

These are the top 5 holdings of Varde Management, L.P.
- VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 3,300,000 shares, 57.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 989,624 shares, 28.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.29%
- Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) - 2,434,064 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Varde Management, L.P. initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 57.69%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)
Varde Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.57%. The holding were 2,434,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN)
Varde Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Western Copper & Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $1.81, with an estimated average price of $1.52.Reduced: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Varde Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 91.29%. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -85.03%. Varde Management, L.P. still held 989,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.
