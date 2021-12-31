Varde Management, L.P. Buys VICI Properties Inc, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Sells OneMain Holdings Inc, Western Copper & Gold Corp

New Purchases: VICI, AHT,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VICI Properties Inc, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, sells OneMain Holdings Inc, Western Copper & Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Varde Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Varde Management, L.P. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Varde Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/varde+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 3,300,000 shares, 57.69% of the total portfolio. New Position OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 989,624 shares, 28.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.29% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) - 2,434,064 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Varde Management, L.P. initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 57.69%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Varde Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.57%. The holding were 2,434,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Varde Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Western Copper & Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $1.81, with an estimated average price of $1.52.

Varde Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 91.29%. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -85.03%. Varde Management, L.P. still held 989,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.