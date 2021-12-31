Mad River Investors Buys Tejon Ranch Co, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, GAMCO Investors Inc, Sells The Howard Hughes Corp, Sandstorm Gold, Liberty Broadband Corp

New Purchases: TRC, XPDI, GBL, JNJ, RCG,

TRC, XPDI, GBL, JNJ, RCG, Added Positions: MSB,

MSB, Reduced Positions: TPL, HHC, SAND, LBRDK, FWONK, LSXMK, BRK.B, FWONA, WPM, LBRDA, CVEO, CME, AC, CACI, EBAY, ICE, BA, CBOE,

TPL, HHC, SAND, LBRDK, FWONK, LSXMK, BRK.B, FWONA, WPM, LBRDA, CVEO, CME, AC, CACI, EBAY, ICE, BA, CBOE, Sold Out: LSXMA,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tejon Ranch Co, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, GAMCO Investors Inc, Johnson & Johnson, RENN Fund Inc, sells The Howard Hughes Corp, Sandstorm Gold, Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty Formula One Group, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mad River Investors. As of 2021Q4, Mad River Investors owns 29 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 51,163 shares, 48.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 208,077 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 365,922 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% CACI International Inc (CACI) - 24,805 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 40,115 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Tejon Ranch Co. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 263,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 159,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mad River Investors initiated holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.78 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mad River Investors initiated holding in RENN Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mad River Investors sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26.

Mad River Investors reduced to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 43.46%. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $96.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Mad River Investors still held 26,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mad River Investors reduced to a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd by 54.73%. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $7.03, with an estimated average price of $6.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Mad River Investors still held 175,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mad River Investors reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 53.24%. The sale prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $155.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Mad River Investors still held 7,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mad River Investors reduced to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 54.17%. The sale prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Mad River Investors still held 19,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mad River Investors reduced to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 78.42%. The sale prices were between $47.02 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $50.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Mad River Investors still held 5,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.