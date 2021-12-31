Verdad Advisers, LP Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Progressive Corp, Sells United States Copper Index Fund, United States Oil Fund, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

New Purchases: VMBS, PGR, KR, ASO, HYG, HDSN, TSM, STLA, PDS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Progressive Corp, The Kroger Co, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, sells United States Copper Index Fund, United States Oil Fund, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Genesco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verdad Advisers, LP. As of 2021Q4, Verdad Advisers, LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 200,000 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.88% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,500 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 193,000 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Marcus Corp (MCS) - 325,000 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.44% Daseke Inc (DSKE) - 571,266 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 81,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Hudson Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.88%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.14%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 89.92%. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 47,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Conduent Inc by 133.02%. The purchase prices were between $5 and $7.11, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $4.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 617,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Marcus Corp by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 70.67%. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $444.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in United States Copper Index Fund. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $26.77.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Genesco Inc. The sale prices were between $56.28 and $73.49, with an estimated average price of $63.54.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Conn's Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $22.52.

Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.