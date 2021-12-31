Verdad Advisers, LP Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Progressive Corp, Sells United States Copper Index Fund, United States Oil Fund, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VMBS, PGR, KR, ASO, HYG, HDSN, TSM, STLA, PDS,
- Added Positions: IEF, CERN, CNDT, MCS, CL, DPZ, GOOGL, MSFT, AMAT, FAST, SHW, STRL, SNFCA, DXC, ALJJ, GTIM, AEO, PRIM,
- Reduced Positions: FALN, SALM, HNRG, ARC, ASIX, TA, TCS, AXL, IMKTA, BLDR, ACI, SPY, TILE, DSKE,
- Sold Out: CPER, USO, VEA, GCO, CONN, TROW, WMT, KOP, WRK, CMC, PLTK, AAN,
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 200,000 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.88%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,500 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 193,000 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Marcus Corp (MCS) - 325,000 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.44%
- Daseke Inc (DSKE) - 571,266 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 81,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN)
Verdad Advisers, LP initiated holding in Hudson Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.88%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.14%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 89.92%. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 47,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Conduent Inc (CNDT)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Conduent Inc by 133.02%. The purchase prices were between $5 and $7.11, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $4.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 617,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marcus Corp (MCS)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Marcus Corp by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Verdad Advisers, LP added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 70.67%. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $444.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: United States Copper Index Fund (CPER)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in United States Copper Index Fund. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $26.77.Sold Out: United States Oil Fund (USO)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.Sold Out: Genesco Inc (GCO)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Genesco Inc. The sale prices were between $56.28 and $73.49, with an estimated average price of $63.54.Sold Out: Conn's Inc (CONN)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Conn's Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $22.52.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Verdad Advisers, LP sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.
