Benedict Financial Advisors Inc Buys FedEx Corp, AbbVie Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: FDX, AGG,
- Added Positions: ABBV, BSCM, LYB, DIS, BSCN, VZ, BSCO, DLN, MO, PM, DUK, WBA, LMT, BMY, AMGN, ABC, RSP, FLOT, TRV, INTC, HSY, QQQ, IWD, BSCP, DEO, NSRGY, KMI, SYK, COST, NVS, GLW, CAT, SWK, TRP, CHRW, GD,
- Reduced Positions: T, MSFT, AAPL, LDUR, KO, D, CLX, UVV, ADP, TGT, RTX, HD, MCD, ANTM, PG, SYY, NVO, V, VIG, DOV, ABT, PEP, RLI, ROL, LOW, GILD, WMT, EXPD, CARR, AXP, SO, JJSF, XOM, YUM,
- Sold Out: BSCL, BOND, ASAN, DOCU,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,000 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,636 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 175,138 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 59,045 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 194,957 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 254,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 54.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 73.40%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $147.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 107,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 55,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12.Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.
