Element Capital Management Llc Buys Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Olaplex Holdings Inc, Olo Inc, Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Olaplex Holdings Inc, Olo Inc, Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp, StoneCo, Vy Global Growth during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Element Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Element Capital Management Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.53%. The holding were 2,508,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.74%. The holding were 938,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.25%. The holding were 38,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 635,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 628,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 314,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6.

Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Olo Inc. The sale prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9.

Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vy Global Growth. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.85.

Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8.