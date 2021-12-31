Element Capital Management Llc Buys Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Olaplex Holdings Inc, Olo Inc, Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: PFE, WMT, AMZN, JNJ, PG, LLY, NFLX, COST, CVS, MDLZ, DHR, TGT, PTON, BNTX, ATVI, MRNA, TMO, KR, CL, DG, LULU, CHWY, GIS, KHC, WBA, CLX, LH, EA, KMB, DGX, DPZ, CMG, ACI, TTWO, WMS, LIAN,
- Reduced Positions: SRAD, GSEVU, CNVY,
- Sold Out: OLPX, OLO, REVHU, STNE, VYGG, HAAC, REXR, NRDY, TPGS, YTPG, EQT, KREF, OSTK, AZPN, ATAI, MEG, MGY, SOFI, SOFI, COUR, VRRM, S, S, AKA, TIXT, MCFE, MTEM, THRN,
These are the top 5 holdings of ELEMENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 2,508,999 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 938,982 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,446 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 635,767 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 628,904 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.53%. The holding were 2,508,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.74%. The holding were 938,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.25%. The holding were 38,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 635,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 628,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Element Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 314,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)
Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6.Sold Out: Olo Inc (OLO)
Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Olo Inc. The sale prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9.Sold Out: Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp (REVHU)
Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.Sold Out: Vy Global Growth (VYGG)
Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vy Global Growth. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.85.Sold Out: Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (HAAC)
Element Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8.
