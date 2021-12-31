Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Shell PLC, Rogers Communications Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Valero Energy Corp

New Purchases: RDS.B, RCI, LNG, NVEI, TCN, LI, ADBE, NIO, FLNC, GBDC, PH,

RDS.B, RCI, LNG, NVEI, TCN, LI, ADBE, NIO, FLNC, GBDC, PH, Added Positions: NOC, MDT, TJX, T, CCK, V, EMR, TPIC, EA, TRP, GOLD, TU, BBDC, GOOGL, BSX, RUN, AMH, ARCC, CP, PFE, WMT, JPM, FCX, BLK, DE, BLDP, STEM, BEEM, BEP, ENB, ITRI, NXPI, CHPT, CHPT, SU, AAPL, OCSL, GRP.U, CLX, ARRY, C, LW,

NOC, MDT, TJX, T, CCK, V, EMR, TPIC, EA, TRP, GOLD, TU, BBDC, GOOGL, BSX, RUN, AMH, ARCC, CP, PFE, WMT, JPM, FCX, BLK, DE, BLDP, STEM, BEEM, BEP, ENB, ITRI, NXPI, CHPT, CHPT, SU, AAPL, OCSL, GRP.U, CLX, ARRY, C, LW, Reduced Positions: DLTR, VLO, WM, BAM, ACN, BNS, TD, WFG, RY, COST, LOW, AWK, NEE, CM, BGRN, TMO, TIXT, AQUA, XYL, APTV, UNP, PEP, TFII, NEP, APD, PLD, MSFT, UNH, PLUG, COLD, LSPD, EXR, AMRC,

DLTR, VLO, WM, BAM, ACN, BNS, TD, WFG, RY, COST, LOW, AWK, NEE, CM, BGRN, TMO, TIXT, AQUA, XYL, APTV, UNP, PEP, TFII, NEP, APD, PLD, MSFT, UNH, PLUG, COLD, LSPD, EXR, AMRC, Sold Out: SJR, KL, ATVI, PGR, EVA, NTR, TSCO, QCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shell PLC, Rogers Communications Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Waste Management Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicola Wealth Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicola+wealth+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,072,200 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 294,390 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 380,300 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,655 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Visa Inc (V) - 112,515 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.49%

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 331,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 237,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 79,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 267,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 1335.00%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $384.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 28,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 79.84%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 121,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 218,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 596,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $115.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 129,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $230.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 112,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.