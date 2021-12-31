Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Shell PLC, Rogers Communications Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Valero Energy Corp

- New Purchases: RDS.B, RCI, LNG, NVEI, TCN, LI, ADBE, NIO, FLNC, GBDC, PH,
- Added Positions: NOC, MDT, TJX, T, CCK, V, EMR, TPIC, EA, TRP, GOLD, TU, BBDC, GOOGL, BSX, RUN, AMH, ARCC, CP, PFE, WMT, JPM, FCX, BLK, DE, BLDP, STEM, BEEM, BEP, ENB, ITRI, NXPI, CHPT, CHPT, SU, AAPL, OCSL, GRP.U, CLX, ARRY, C, LW,
- Reduced Positions: DLTR, VLO, WM, BAM, ACN, BNS, TD, WFG, RY, COST, LOW, AWK, NEE, CM, BGRN, TMO, TIXT, AQUA, XYL, APTV, UNP, PEP, TFII, NEP, APD, PLD, MSFT, UNH, PLUG, COLD, LSPD, EXR, AMRC,
- Sold Out: SJR, KL, ATVI, PGR, EVA, NTR, TSCO, QCOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,072,200 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 294,390 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 380,300 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,655 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Visa Inc (V) - 112,515 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.49%
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 331,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 237,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 79,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 267,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 1335.00%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $384.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 28,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 79.84%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 121,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 218,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 596,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $115.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 129,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $230.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 112,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24.Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.
