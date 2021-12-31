Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc Buys Doximity Inc, Lantronix Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc, Sells Momentive Global Inc, MongoDB Inc, Impinj Inc

New Purchases: DOCS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Doximity Inc, Lantronix Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc, WM Technology Inc, Zillow Group Inc, sells Momentive Global Inc, MongoDB Inc, Impinj Inc, Sohu.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc. As of 2021Q4, Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 285,401 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.03% Impinj Inc (PI) - 138,006 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.73% Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 191,892 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) - 831,231 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 71,988 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 64,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in Lantronix Inc by 68.98%. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 687,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 103.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 50,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in WM Technology Inc by 99.86%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $5.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 602,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 97,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 106,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in comScore Inc by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,020,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $7.47.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in Mesoblast Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.17 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.8.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in Rafael Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $13.11.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94.