Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc Buys Doximity Inc, Lantronix Inc, Krystal Biotech Inc, Sells Momentive Global Inc, MongoDB Inc, Impinj Inc

- New Purchases: DOCS,
- Added Positions: LTRX, KRYS, MAPS, Z, DKNG, ATEC, TWTR, SCOR, BABA, USIO, INBK, PWFL, BMTX, SQ, AERI, AKUS, TELA, WRN, BJRI, SLGG, CELC, CRSP, AMRS, XPL, CDNA, TLS, SDGR, IMV, DMTK, NBSE, ICAD,
- Reduced Positions: MDB, PI, OPRX, SOHU, OMER, YELP, ARCT, GOOG, CDXS, INVE, FB, PRCH, APPS, INSE, SRAX, NET, SI, DTIL, ABUS, HROW, NVEE, AEO, IMMR, APLS, CEVA, IDYA, TWST, HRTX, GMBL,
- Sold Out: MNTV, USX, MESO, RFL, ESPR, TRHC,
These are the top 5 holdings of JACOB ASSET MANAGEMENT OF NEW YORK LLC
- OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 285,401 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.03%
- Impinj Inc (PI) - 138,006 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.73%
- Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 191,892 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
- Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) - 831,231 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
- Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 71,988 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 64,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lantronix Inc (LTRX)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in Lantronix Inc by 68.98%. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 687,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 103.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 50,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in WM Technology Inc by 99.86%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $5.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 602,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 97,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 106,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: comScore Inc (SCOR)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc added to a holding in comScore Inc by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,020,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.Sold Out: U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $7.47.Sold Out: Mesoblast Ltd (MESO)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in Mesoblast Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.17 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.8.Sold Out: Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in Rafael Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $13.11.Sold Out: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9.Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
Jacob Asset Management Of New York Llc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94.
