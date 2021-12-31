Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Buys Olo Inc, Magnite Inc, Sells PAR Technology Corp

Investment company Nine Ten Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Olo Inc, Magnite Inc, sells PAR Technology Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $962 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC
  1. Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 1,973,576 shares, 27.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
  2. WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) - 7,207,777 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  3. Heska Corp (HSKA) - 798,815 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74%
  4. Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 1,743,677 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio.
  5. StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 1,094,607 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 2,306,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,366,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nine Ten Capital Management LLC keeps buying
