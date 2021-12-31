Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Buys Olo Inc, Magnite Inc, Sells PAR Technology Corp

New Purchases: OLO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Olo Inc, Magnite Inc, sells PAR Technology Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $962 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 1,973,576 shares, 27.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) - 7,207,777 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Heska Corp (HSKA) - 798,815 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74% Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 1,743,677 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 1,094,607 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 2,306,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,366,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.