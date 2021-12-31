Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Buys Olo Inc, Magnite Inc, Sells PAR Technology Corp

For the details of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nine+ten+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC
- Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 1,973,576 shares, 27.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
- WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) - 7,207,777 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Heska Corp (HSKA) - 798,815 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74%
- Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 1,743,677 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio.
- StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 1,094,607 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
Nine Ten Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 2,306,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Nine Ten Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,366,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
