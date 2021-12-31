Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021

- New Purchases: SPIB, VWO, VUG, VTV, VSS, VOE, VO, VGIT, VEA, VCSH, USHY, BA, IWS, IWP, IWO, IWN, IWF, BSV, BLV, V, VLO, CSCO,
- Added Positions: IGIB, ITOT, ISTB, VIG, IEI, IQLT, MINT, IMTM, IEFA, IBCE, NEAR, IJR, TLT, ESGU, REET, SGOV, SCZ, SHY, IBDN, IBTD, IBHB, FLOT, DMXF, IBTB, IEMG, ISCF, SUSC, SUSB, NUSC, IBHC, IBHD, IBDP, IXUS, IUSB, NUHY, EMB, IGLB, AVDV, DOW, PSX, JNJ, VZ, OKE,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, IBDO, IJK, IVE, FBND, IJJ, IBDQ, JPMB,
- Sold Out: IBDM, JLL, HBM, IBMJ, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, IBMN, IBMO,
For the details of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/klaas+financial+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 792,446 shares, 19.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 1,191,304 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 1,173,904 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 220,516 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
- iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 560,492 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $282.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $262.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $129.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $120.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 148 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 29 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia (IBCE)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia by 40.67%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.440100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 82,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 51.48%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 70,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHB)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $23.97 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $26.03.Sold Out: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.05 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.95.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO)
Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $26.82.
