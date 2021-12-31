Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021

New Purchases: SPIB, VWO, VUG, VTV, VSS, VOE, VO, VGIT, VEA, VCSH, USHY, BA, IWS, IWP, IWO, IWN, IWF, BSV, BLV, V, VLO, CSCO,

SPIB, VWO, VUG, VTV, VSS, VOE, VO, VGIT, VEA, VCSH, USHY, BA, IWS, IWP, IWO, IWN, IWF, BSV, BLV, V, VLO, CSCO, Added Positions: IGIB, ITOT, ISTB, VIG, IEI, IQLT, MINT, IMTM, IEFA, IBCE, NEAR, IJR, TLT, ESGU, REET, SGOV, SCZ, SHY, IBDN, IBTD, IBHB, FLOT, DMXF, IBTB, IEMG, ISCF, SUSC, SUSB, NUSC, IBHC, IBHD, IBDP, IXUS, IUSB, NUHY, EMB, IGLB, AVDV, DOW, PSX, JNJ, VZ, OKE,

IGIB, ITOT, ISTB, VIG, IEI, IQLT, MINT, IMTM, IEFA, IBCE, NEAR, IJR, TLT, ESGU, REET, SGOV, SCZ, SHY, IBDN, IBTD, IBHB, FLOT, DMXF, IBTB, IEMG, ISCF, SUSC, SUSB, NUSC, IBHC, IBHD, IBDP, IXUS, IUSB, NUHY, EMB, IGLB, AVDV, DOW, PSX, JNJ, VZ, OKE, Reduced Positions: IVW, IBDO, IJK, IVE, FBND, IJJ, IBDQ, JPMB,

IVW, IBDO, IJK, IVE, FBND, IJJ, IBDQ, JPMB, Sold Out: IBDM, JLL, HBM, IBMJ, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, IBMN, IBMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Hudbay Minerals Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 792,446 shares, 19.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 1,191,304 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 1,173,904 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 220,516 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 560,492 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $282.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $262.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $129.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $120.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 29 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia by 40.67%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.440100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 82,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 51.48%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 70,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $23.97 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $26.03.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.05 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.95.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.77 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.83.

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $26.82.