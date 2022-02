Wolverine Asset Management Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, II-VI Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Colfax Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, II-VI Inc, Clarivate PLC, Avantor Inc, Danaher Corp, sells NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Colfax Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Insight Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolverine Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Wolverine Asset Management Llc owns 1941 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NIO Inc (NIO) - 5,513,500 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD) - 66,758 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. New Position II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 332,842 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 293,600 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 819,554 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.57%

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1849.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 66,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 332,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $90.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 753,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $112.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 451,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 85,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 199,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 561.66%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $292.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 207,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 403.60%. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $280.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 153,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 5008.27%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $155.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 224,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Snap Inc by 170.87%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 377,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 375.00%. The purchase prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $188.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 46.34%. The purchase prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $178.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 176,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in GigCapital5 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.36.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CENAQ Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.