Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Investors of Investigation

The investigation concerns whether Fennec and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 29, 2021, Fennec issued a press release "announc[ing] that it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) after the PDUFA target action date of November 27, 2021 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARK™ (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), for intravenous administration for the prevention of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients ≥1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors." Fennec advised investors that "[t]he FDA has indicated that, following a recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of our drug product manufacturer, deficiencies have been identified. Once the official CRL is received, the Company plans to request a Type A meeting to discuss the deficiencies and steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for PEDMARK™." On this news, Fennec's stock price fell $4.86 per share, or 50.41%, to close at $4.78 per share on November 29, 2021.

