Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, CSX Corp, Reaves Utility Income Fund, Sells Airbnb Inc

New Purchases: UTG, HD, PEP, EW, VWO, XLI,

UTG, HD, PEP, EW, VWO, XLI, Added Positions: AMGN, DISCA, MSM, ZBH, INTC, SLV, CSX, K, BMY, BWA, UPS, BEN, VTI,

AMGN, DISCA, MSM, ZBH, INTC, SLV, CSX, K, BMY, BWA, UPS, BEN, VTI, Reduced Positions: ABNB, T, AMAT, AAPL, FSK, PDCO, SCHW, SLB, NUE, CAJ, ON, CAT, AMZN, QQQ, WY, JPM, XOM, CHS, BRK.B, AVY, IJH, XLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, CSX Corp, Reaves Utility Income Fund, The Home Depot Inc, PepsiCo Inc, sells Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biechele Royce Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Biechele Royce Advisors owns 64 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biechele Royce Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biechele+royce+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,364 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 126,124 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 152,167 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 282,436 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 54,154 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $33.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in CSX Corp by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 56.99%. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.39%. Biechele Royce Advisors still held 24,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.