Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, CSX Corp, Reaves Utility Income Fund, Sells Airbnb Inc

- New Purchases: UTG, HD, PEP, EW, VWO, XLI,
- Added Positions: AMGN, DISCA, MSM, ZBH, INTC, SLV, CSX, K, BMY, BWA, UPS, BEN, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: ABNB, T, AMAT, AAPL, FSK, PDCO, SCHW, SLB, NUE, CAJ, ON, CAT, AMZN, QQQ, WY, JPM, XOM, CHS, BRK.B, AVY, IJH, XLK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Biechele Royce Advisors
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,364 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 126,124 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 152,167 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 282,436 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 54,154 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $33.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 593 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in CSX Corp by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Biechele Royce Advisors reduced to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 56.99%. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.39%. Biechele Royce Advisors still held 24,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.
