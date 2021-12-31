Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, CSX Corp, Reaves Utility Income Fund, Sells Airbnb Inc

Investment company Biechele Royce Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, CSX Corp, Reaves Utility Income Fund, The Home Depot Inc, PepsiCo Inc, sells Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biechele Royce Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Biechele Royce Advisors owns 64 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Biechele Royce Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,364 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  2. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 126,124 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 152,167 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  4. BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 282,436 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
  5. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 54,154 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%
New Purchase: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $33.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in CSX Corp by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 56.99%. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.39%. Biechele Royce Advisors still held 24,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.



