Mariner Investment Group Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, TeraWulf Inc, Sells Virtuoso Acquisition Corp, GDL Fund, Broadstone Acquisition Corp

Harrison, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, TeraWulf Inc, Power REIT, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, sells Virtuoso Acquisition Corp, GDL Fund, Broadstone Acquisition Corp, GigCapital4 Inc, Yucaipa Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mariner Investment Group Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 183 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 216,727 shares, 44.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 2,402,567 shares, 26.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Power REIT (PW) - 62,135 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 621.83% TeraWulf Inc (WULF) - 279,850 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 156,370 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.40%

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.77%. The holding were 216,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.11%. The holding were 2,402,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in TeraWulf Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.41 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $14.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 279,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 262,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.32 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 91,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 106,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Power REIT by 621.83%. The purchase prices were between $47 and $70, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 62,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 177.40%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 156,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 229.73%. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 75,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 299.69%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Logan Ridge Finance Corp by 42.34%. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 60,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in DHC Acquisition Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.97 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Mariner Investment Group Llc reduced to a holding in GDL Fund by 41.94%. The sale prices were between $8.82 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.81%. Mariner Investment Group Llc still held 138,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc reduced to a holding in Vistra Corp by 43.48%. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Mariner Investment Group Llc still held 26,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities by 64%. The sale prices were between $12.03 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Mariner Investment Group Llc still held 12,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc reduced to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 62.5%. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Mariner Investment Group Llc still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc reduced to a holding in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 34.93%. The sale prices were between $5.07 and $5.57, with an estimated average price of $5.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Mariner Investment Group Llc still held 87,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.