L & S Advisors Inc Buys Ford Motor Co, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: F, QCOM, MCK, ANTM, MKC, SWK, ESS, MLM, TJX, EL, XPO, LLY, DGX, EXR, MU, UPS, TOL, JBHT, CSX, WCC, HLT, CFLT, FLNC, LYB, DY, VRNT, MTTR, TQQQ, RIVN, OMER, EPAM, INSG, CCMP, MDB, FWRD, KRTX, GTLB, PPG, IWC, CI, KMB, STEM, ON, WDC, STX, GOEV,

F, QCOM, MCK, ANTM, MKC, SWK, ESS, MLM, TJX, EL, XPO, LLY, DGX, EXR, MU, UPS, TOL, JBHT, CSX, WCC, HLT, CFLT, FLNC, LYB, DY, VRNT, MTTR, TQQQ, RIVN, OMER, EPAM, INSG, CCMP, MDB, FWRD, KRTX, GTLB, PPG, IWC, CI, KMB, STEM, ON, WDC, STX, GOEV, Added Positions: ABBV, ABT, PFE, CVS, NXPI, ROK, AVGO, WMT, XLF, UNH, CSCO, FB, AVB, AMGN, ELS, LRCX, DIA, NFLX, AMBA, FREY, AMTX, ZS, CRWD, LPI, TMO, VWO, FFIV, VEA, FDX, IVW, ULTA, AXP, VAC, TSLA, XLV, FATE, COST, SOFI, SOFI, DE, SGEN, GLD, IIPR, SPY, VEEV, JCI, IWM, EMR, IDXX, CAT, EXPE, IVE, QUAD, XLK, DBD, ACN, XLP, MDY, XLY, VTI, MCD, ALLY, EMN, DOV, TGT, FRC, LYSDY, SE, PH, PEP, TEN, ASML, IYR, COP, MOS, KO, CPE, CVX, CDW, ABNB, HOPE, WB, INTC,

ABBV, ABT, PFE, CVS, NXPI, ROK, AVGO, WMT, XLF, UNH, CSCO, FB, AVB, AMGN, ELS, LRCX, DIA, NFLX, AMBA, FREY, AMTX, ZS, CRWD, LPI, TMO, VWO, FFIV, VEA, FDX, IVW, ULTA, AXP, VAC, TSLA, XLV, FATE, COST, SOFI, SOFI, DE, SGEN, GLD, IIPR, SPY, VEEV, JCI, IWM, EMR, IDXX, CAT, EXPE, IVE, QUAD, XLK, DBD, ACN, XLP, MDY, XLY, VTI, MCD, ALLY, EMN, DOV, TGT, FRC, LYSDY, SE, PH, PEP, TEN, ASML, IYR, COP, MOS, KO, CPE, CVX, CDW, ABNB, HOPE, WB, INTC, Reduced Positions: CRM, IWP, PG, PANW, JPM, HON, PXD, PYPL, NOW, REGL, DIS, IWO, INTU, AAPL, GS, IGV, BHVN, SPG, MRK, DAC, CARR, MS, GSL, FTNT, CZR, HRI, CVNA, TAN, MELI, HD, AMT, CRSP, PLD, IWN, SMH, DHR, ETN, BLK, ZI, AMZN, QQQ, ENPH, GOOG, SQ, SIVB, GOOGL, XLE, AMD, SHOP, ZTS, BRK.B, TEAM, APP, BX, MRNA, EFA, VMC, USB, PWR, TT, HUBS, RTX, NKE, EZPW, BMY,

CRM, IWP, PG, PANW, JPM, HON, PXD, PYPL, NOW, REGL, DIS, IWO, INTU, AAPL, GS, IGV, BHVN, SPG, MRK, DAC, CARR, MS, GSL, FTNT, CZR, HRI, CVNA, TAN, MELI, HD, AMT, CRSP, PLD, IWN, SMH, DHR, ETN, BLK, ZI, AMZN, QQQ, ENPH, GOOG, SQ, SIVB, GOOGL, XLE, AMD, SHOP, ZTS, BRK.B, TEAM, APP, BX, MRNA, EFA, VMC, USB, PWR, TT, HUBS, RTX, NKE, EZPW, BMY, Sold Out: ADBE, FANG, URI, CMI, WM, ACC, LNG, SBNY, SBLK, CPT, VTV, RRC, EWBC, VWDRY, ROP, APPS, A, AVGOP.PFD, NOC, ICLR, GXO, MMU, POOL, MPWR, CHTR, RSP, APD, GNRC, DKNG, ABB, TDG, SYK, NEE, IJS, FIVG, PAVE, WCLD, NVO, ICLN, NTLA, BABA, SBUX, LICY, SEDG, TEVA, DIN, APTV, AR, UPST, CNXC, CFR, OSK, PANL, FLXN, EQT, SYNA, ITW, LSCC, NVAX, LPLA, SPWR, NVNO, GLBE, AXSM, BPOP, LAC, ASTS, GDRX, NGTF,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Abbott Laboratories, CVS Health Corp, sells Adobe Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Diamondback Energy Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, L & S Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, L & S Advisors Inc owns 252 stocks with a total value of $846 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of L & S Advisors Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/l+%26+s+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,295 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,163 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,989 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 30,557 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.8% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,127 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 426,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 38,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $278.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 24,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $468.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 12,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 57,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $325.49 and $357.25, with an estimated average price of $340.89. The stock is now traded at around $328.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 15,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 261.99%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $143.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 81,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 275.61%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 74,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 1016.67%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 143,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 260.87%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 95,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 338.59%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $209.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 260.87%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $286.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 24,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $57.29, with an estimated average price of $53.47.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05.