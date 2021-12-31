Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells Tesla Inc, MongoDB Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

- New Purchases: TLT, CNC, ENB, BMY, RTX, MKSI, GDX, FTNT, ANF, WM, DOCU, MRK, H, V, MU, CMI, NTSX, WMS, COIN, LLY, TRV, CTVA, DXCM, XME, LIT, CCI, GM, EXR, ESS, JVAL, ODFL, IHAK, CAKE,
- Added Positions: TMO, ETN, SJM, SHW, AAPL, DG, HCA, MPC, WFC, OKE, AMZN, ORLY, EXPE, SONY, HSY, COST, PG, GOOGL, PEP, CB, NUE, WMT, GS, CAT, GNRC, AMD, NVDA, MSFT, F, SAM, BRK.B, NEE, ZTS, TIP, AVB, JHMM, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, VZ, PWR, FANG, FB, EWJ, ALB, PANW, MTUM, JEPI, WST, KMB, BBN, CYBR, DVY, HYS, NKE, BSV, LQD,
- Sold Out: MDB, KWEB, NRG, HUBS, ABNB, REGN, MPWR, EOG, MAR, LEN, CAR, CPB, SQQQ, MRNA, SNAP, OIH, TXN, XBI, SNOW, ASML, TEAM, CRWD, TWTR, ZS, UPST, PYPL, BYND, RUN, EEM, FIVN, AFRM, ROKU, GLD, GEVO,
For the details of Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peregrine+asset+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,478 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.01%
- JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 156,353 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 43,084 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
- iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA) - 101,045 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 124,537 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.29%
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 31,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 54,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 112,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 68,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 48,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $154.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 23,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 392.57%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $589.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 9,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 1012.81%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $156.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 29,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 1392.35%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $136.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 25,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $286.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 19,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 73.02%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 38,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 109.64%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $205.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 20,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. keeps buying