Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells Tesla Inc, MongoDB Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

New Purchases: TLT, CNC, ENB, BMY, RTX, MKSI, GDX, FTNT, ANF, WM, DOCU, MRK, H, V, MU, CMI, NTSX, WMS, COIN, LLY, TRV, CTVA, DXCM, XME, LIT, CCI, GM, EXR, ESS, JVAL, ODFL, IHAK, CAKE,

TLT, CNC, ENB, BMY, RTX, MKSI, GDX, FTNT, ANF, WM, DOCU, MRK, H, V, MU, CMI, NTSX, WMS, COIN, LLY, TRV, CTVA, DXCM, XME, LIT, CCI, GM, EXR, ESS, JVAL, ODFL, IHAK, CAKE, Added Positions: TMO, ETN, SJM, SHW, AAPL, DG, HCA, MPC, WFC, OKE, AMZN, ORLY, EXPE, SONY, HSY, COST, PG, GOOGL, PEP, CB, NUE, WMT, GS, CAT, GNRC, AMD, NVDA, MSFT, F, SAM, BRK.B, NEE, ZTS, TIP, AVB, JHMM, QQQ,

TMO, ETN, SJM, SHW, AAPL, DG, HCA, MPC, WFC, OKE, AMZN, ORLY, EXPE, SONY, HSY, COST, PG, GOOGL, PEP, CB, NUE, WMT, GS, CAT, GNRC, AMD, NVDA, MSFT, F, SAM, BRK.B, NEE, ZTS, TIP, AVB, JHMM, QQQ, Reduced Positions: TSLA, VZ, PWR, FANG, FB, EWJ, ALB, PANW, MTUM, JEPI, WST, KMB, BBN, CYBR, DVY, HYS, NKE, BSV, LQD,

TSLA, VZ, PWR, FANG, FB, EWJ, ALB, PANW, MTUM, JEPI, WST, KMB, BBN, CYBR, DVY, HYS, NKE, BSV, LQD, Sold Out: MDB, KWEB, NRG, HUBS, ABNB, REGN, MPWR, EOG, MAR, LEN, CAR, CPB, SQQQ, MRNA, SNAP, OIH, TXN, XBI, SNOW, ASML, TEAM, CRWD, TWTR, ZS, UPST, PYPL, BYND, RUN, EEM, FIVN, AFRM, ROKU, GLD, GEVO,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Eaton Corp PLC, Centene Corp, Enbridge Inc, sells Tesla Inc, MongoDB Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peregrine+asset+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,478 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.01% JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 156,353 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 43,084 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA) - 101,045 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 124,537 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.29%

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 31,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 54,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 112,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 68,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 48,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $154.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 23,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 392.57%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $589.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 9,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 1012.81%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $156.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 29,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 1392.35%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $136.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 25,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $286.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 19,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 73.02%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 38,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 109.64%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $205.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 20,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.