CoStar Group Launches New 'CoStar Impact Awards' to Spotlight Exemplary CRE Transactions and Projects

Today, CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) announces the launch of the 2022 CoStar Impact Awards – the industry leader’s latest annual awards program – which will recognize exemplary commercial real estate projects and transactions completed in 2021 with significant influence in neighborhoods or submarkets across 11 major U.S. markets.

“If the last few years have taught us anything, it is the importance of taking a moment to appreciate one another and celebrate our successes,” said CoStar Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew C. Florance. “Our new CoStar Impact Awards is CoStar Group’s way of celebrating impactful lease, sales, and finance transactions, and development projects from the past year and spotlighting the commercial real estate practitioners who make it all possible.”

Nominations are currently open for five categories – Best New Commercial Development, Best New Multifamily Development, Best Lease Transaction, Best Financing Transaction, and Best Sales Transaction – across 11 key markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City and Long Island, Northern New Jersey, Philadelphia, South Florida, and Washington, D.C. CoStar aims to expand the program into additional markets in future years.

Once nominations close, a panel of esteemed commercial real estate industry professionals will review submissions and select winners based on predefined criteria. Award winners will receive a personalized trophy, as well as extensive promotion in the CoStar product and marketing and communications channels. In addition, exclusive winners’ templates will be made available for honorees to share the news of their win among peers and clients.

CoStar will accept entries from February 9 – February 24, 2022, with winners scheduled to be announced in late March 2022. To learn more about the 2022 CoStar Impact Awards, the judging criteria, or to submit a nomination, visit CoStarImpactAwards.com.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics, specializing in multifamily and single family residential, office, industrial, retail, hospitality and land property sectors. Founded in 1987, our suite of online services enables clients to advertise, sell and lease their properties, analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial and residential property values, market conditions and current availabilities. CoStar is the industry-leading commercial real estate information, analytics and news platform. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract hundreds of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of approximately 4,800 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.CoStarGroup.com.

