Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Coupang Inc

- New Purchases: TMO, SLDP, DHR, FMHI, MPW, PLUG, LSI, CLF, CCI, CALF, ESGU, PKI, IQLT, VNQ, HNDL, AAL, VSTO, EW, PFF, O, PANW, VXUS, ECL, CB, STZ, NET, IWF, SCHB, XLK, AMCR, STOR, PSX, EPAM, VMC, TJX, MMC, DLR, PHYS, TLRY, TLRY, CFMS, TMDI, AMPE,
- Added Positions: RDVY, SCHD, CAT, AAPL, VOO, ITOT, AMZN, COWZ, SUSA, ADBE, NVDA, USB, JEPI, ASML, QS, HCA, FDX, ABB, IOO, XLE, SCHX, VEA, VTI, GOOGL, MSFT, CRM, GOOG, IVV, QQQM, JPM, VLO, FB, FBND, MOAT, PKW, CVX, LRCX, WMT, IJR, JVAL, RSP, DGRO, IUSG, SCHG, VO, AMD, C, LOW, TSM, UMC, RTX, MA, AVGO, ABNB, VUG, ABT, BAC, CCL, COST, HD, INTU, MCD, MPC, SE, ARKK, SYLD, USMV, AMAT, KLAC, MRVL, MDT, MU, PFE, LIN, QCOM, UPS, UNH, ABBV, CRWD, BLV, IWY, PCEF, VB, XLG, ACN, ADI, ADP, BRK.B, CHD, CMCSA, DE, LLY, IP, ISRG, JNJ, MCHP, PAYX, DGX, RF, TROW, TXN, WM, V, PM, TSLA, PEN, DBEF, DIA, IEFA, IJH, IWO, IWR, SDY, SPY, XMPT, ALB, AXP, ADSK, BA, CTAS, CSCO, DEO, XOM, FAST, ITW, ILMN, KMB, MKC, MRK, PNC, ROP, SO, LUV, SWK, STE, SNPS, TGT, TSCO, MTN, DK, NOW, WDAY, TNDM, LITE, UBER, NVST, SNOW, FIVG, IHI, MGC, MTUM, NOBL, SCHM, VTV, VYM, MMM, BDX, CL, EA, NEE, F, MDLZ, MAR, POOL, SHW, SBUX, SYY, TYL, ET, DKL, VEEV, KEYS, IBDR, IBDS, IJK, RWL, SOXX, SPIP, VGT, VTWO,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, CPNG, MELI, DOCU, FISV, TDOC, BABA, HEDJ, PLTR, AMGN, VZ, MVIS, LMT, EFAV, IUSB, PDBC, KO, SQ, TTD, OKTA, EFA, AGOX, IEMG, LGLV, RHS, MO, SPLV, KHC, UL, INTC, IDXX, IBM, GS, BMY, BLOK, XPO, NOC, FV, GLD, NFLX, IVW, CLX,
- Sold Out: VNLA, DRI, VCSH, T, GPN, AYX, PTON, LMND, UPST, BIIB, FIS, DGRW, EMR, CRSP, IHDG, XLU, ZM, DELL, MSCI, EXAS, ZD, CCSI, SLVM,
For the details of THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thoroughbred+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 207,038 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,416 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 51,626 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,146 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 123,051 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $589.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Solid Power Inc (SLDP)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Solid Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $7.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 86,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $292.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.18%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 94,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 69,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 230.59%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $420.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 282.21%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $99.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 241.16%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.49.Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 25.65%. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc still held 13,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Coupang Inc by 67.16%. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc still held 19,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 41.53%. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1133.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc still held 866 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 66.21%. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $128.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc still held 1,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 55.59%. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $102.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc still held 6,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc reduced to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 68.39%. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Thoroughbred Financial Services, Llc still held 2,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC. Also check out:
1. THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOROUGHBRED FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros