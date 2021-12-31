Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, American Express Co, Microsoft Corp, Sells Visa Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: KRBN, TXN, ZTS, CB, QCOM, S, S,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AXP, MSFT, SPY, NKE, IEFA, ACN, JPM, SHW, TMO, COST, PLD, XLF, APH, GOOGL, EL, XLI, SDG, SPYX, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: V, DIS, EBTC, XOM, PG, IJR, IVW, BLK, USMV, VEA,
- Sold Out: BDX, ATHN, IBM, CRTX,
For the details of FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foster+dykema+cabot+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 401,475 shares, 24.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 880,766 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,725 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.43%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 42,250 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 106,660 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $176.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $202.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $46.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $208.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 8,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $196.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 163,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 81,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $163.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.Sold Out: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp (ATHN)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Cortexyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $28.94.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC. Also check out:
1. FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC keeps buying