Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, American Express Co, Microsoft Corp, Sells Visa Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, American Express Co, Microsoft Corp, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, sells Visa Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, The Walt Disney Co, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp, Enterprise Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $792 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 401,475 shares, 24.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 880,766 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,725 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.43% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 42,250 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 106,660 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $176.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $202.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $46.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $208.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 8,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $196.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 163,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 81,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $163.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Cortexyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $28.94.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.