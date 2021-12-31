Cannell & Co. Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Humana Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Qualcomm Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc

New Purchases: CHK, AZN, CLVTPA.PFD, HII, C, MPLX, X, PTR, CRK, MTH, F, DEO, IJR, IWF, PDBC, SPY, VB, IZEA, CRKN, AMWL, LICY,

CHK, AZN, CLVTPA.PFD, HII, C, MPLX, X, PTR, CRK, MTH, F, DEO, IJR, IWF, PDBC, SPY, VB, IZEA, CRKN, AMWL, LICY, Added Positions: GT, HUM, CCEP, BAX, PWR, AMR, FDX, SGRY, GSM, BAM, AMZN, UGI, IFF, KMX, CCK, CSTM, APD, GM, CFX, FTV, MRK, TJX, FCNCA, PKG, AEM, LAND, CNDT, OMP, UNH, NRZ, MAG, AWI, MITK, CL, CEQP, GE, VOO, BX, VO, VNQ, REYN, SCHW, ESGR, MKL, PYPL, VLY, HASI, ET, FB, GAM,

GT, HUM, CCEP, BAX, PWR, AMR, FDX, SGRY, GSM, BAM, AMZN, UGI, IFF, KMX, CCK, CSTM, APD, GM, CFX, FTV, MRK, TJX, FCNCA, PKG, AEM, LAND, CNDT, OMP, UNH, NRZ, MAG, AWI, MITK, CL, CEQP, GE, VOO, BX, VO, VNQ, REYN, SCHW, ESGR, MKL, PYPL, VLY, HASI, ET, FB, GAM, Reduced Positions: FISV, QCOM, COMM, JBI, JBI, WTW, BSX, MSFT, MAX, CBRL, CMCSA, BMY, AL, NEP, ADI, T, LOW, NTR, PSFE, FIS, GOOG, BRK.B, ABT, IBM, PEP, RIDE, SHCR, CB, GLW, INTC, JW.A, LMT, QDEL, BARK, PAR, SWK, SYY, WTM, AFL, AAPL, CVX, DHR, LH, MARK, HCA, CLVT, COST, DHI, DVA, EPD, FNF, HD, LEN, NEM, PG, DIS, ZBH, IPGP, FNV, ABBV, QTRX, ALIT, Y, BLL, BK, CSCO, DAIO, XOM, GS, LHX, WELL, HON, ITW, MDLZ, ORCL, PKI, REGN, WAT, WFC, BIP, NOW, WES, XCUR, ANVS, BEPC, MMM, A, AMGN, GOLD, BDX, BRO, CVS, CI, AWH, CTSH, CMI, DVN, ECL, EL, ISRG, KMB, NVDA, NVS, PFE, SLB, TOL, TGI, USB, UNP, YTEN, SCOR, TSLA, NXPI, PSLV, KMI, XYL, VUG,

FISV, QCOM, COMM, JBI, JBI, WTW, BSX, MSFT, MAX, CBRL, CMCSA, BMY, AL, NEP, ADI, T, LOW, NTR, PSFE, FIS, GOOG, BRK.B, ABT, IBM, PEP, RIDE, SHCR, CB, GLW, INTC, JW.A, LMT, QDEL, BARK, PAR, SWK, SYY, WTM, AFL, AAPL, CVX, DHR, LH, MARK, HCA, CLVT, COST, DHI, DVA, EPD, FNF, HD, LEN, NEM, PG, DIS, ZBH, IPGP, FNV, ABBV, QTRX, ALIT, Y, BLL, BK, CSCO, DAIO, XOM, GS, LHX, WELL, HON, ITW, MDLZ, ORCL, PKI, REGN, WAT, WFC, BIP, NOW, WES, XCUR, ANVS, BEPC, MMM, A, AMGN, GOLD, BDX, BRO, CVS, CI, AWH, CTSH, CMI, DVN, ECL, EL, ISRG, KMB, NVDA, NVS, PFE, SLB, TOL, TGI, USB, UNP, YTEN, SCOR, TSLA, NXPI, PSLV, KMI, XYL, VUG, Sold Out: APO, BABA, EBC, NLY, VIOV, PCYG, EVBG, DMTK, KD, QQQ, SILJ, TWO, ERYP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Humana Inc, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Baxter International Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Qualcomm Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Janus International Group Inc, Janus International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannell & Co.. As of 2021Q4, Cannell & Co. owns 289 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cannell & Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cannell+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 644,370 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,718 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 572,906 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 356,421 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,515 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%

Cannell & Co. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $65.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 839,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 265,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $90.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.005200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 155,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96. The stock is now traded at around $187.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 568.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,361,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. added to a holding in Humana Inc by 96.01%. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $436.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 117,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 114.34%. The purchase prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 874,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 65.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 607,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 131.68%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 279,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. added to a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc by 87.19%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $55.39. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 427,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell & Co. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Cannell & Co. sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75.

Cannell & Co. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Cannell & Co. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $170.74 and $190.44, with an estimated average price of $180.46.

Cannell & Co. sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

Cannell & Co. sold out a holding in Park City Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.17 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.72.