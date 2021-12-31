Intrepid Capital Management Inc Buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Etsy Inc, Five Below Inc

- New Purchases: CIVI, CIVI, HTH, ATTO, CNDT, JNJ, NEAR,
- Added Positions: SCHX, SILC, QQQ, AAPL, PCH, FRPH, BRK.B, MSFT, JPM, GLD, AMZN, RNRG,
- Reduced Positions: TTWO, WNS, TPB, CBOE, IAA, AYI, FC, SKX, JEF, CEF,
- Sold Out: ETSY, FIVE, MSOS, VMEO, IJR, SP,
These are the top 5 holdings of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 189,789 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 41,278 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.21%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 61,415 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.98%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 71,005 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.7%
- FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) - 94,283 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78%
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 88,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
New Purchase: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.17 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $33.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 98,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atento S.A (ATTO)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Atento S.A. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Conduent Inc (CNDT)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Conduent Inc. The purchase prices were between $5 and $7.11, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $4.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 85,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 61,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Silicom Ltd (SILC)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Silicom Ltd by 38.36%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 55,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 66.96%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 57.36%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $156.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.Sold Out: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21.Sold Out: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.Sold Out: SP Plus Corp (SP)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SP Plus Corp. The sale prices were between $25.46 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $29.9.
