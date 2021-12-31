Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Washington Trust Bank Buys WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Visa Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley

Spokane, WA, based Investment company Washington Trust Bank (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells Visa Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley, Comcast Corp, Columbia Banking System Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Trust Bank. As of 2021Q4, Washington Trust Bank owns 234 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON TRUST BANK
  1. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,808,511 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,068 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,947 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,692 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,728 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.93%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF)

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $36.89, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 563,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 355,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 305,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $104.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 37,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund by 9231.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $50.01, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 383,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 783.77%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 50,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 368.60%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 239,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.83%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 79.31%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



