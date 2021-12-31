Washington Trust Bank Buys WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Visa Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley

- New Purchases: WTMF, EEM, NEAR, XLC, EMB, EFV, BSV, APD, BRMK, IWP, PYPL, XLV, BX, XLP, ACN, CRM, HSY, DHR, EL, VHT, SPHD, QQQ, EXPD, FDX, JNPR, EFG, LRCX, PIPR, REG, ZBH, UP,
- Added Positions: GNMA, NVDA, BAC, AMZN, SCZ, MMC, SBUX, FB, ADBE, MKC, MDT, LHX, ABT, NKE, VUG, LMT, MLM, MRK, PAYX, PEP, SEB, TGT, TSN, UPS, WAFD, WHR, AVGO, IJR, JNJ, ABB, AMGN, ADI, BMY, BRO, CME, CSCO, COLM, STZ, DLR, ECL, KMB, INTC, ITW, AOS, NTRS, VTIP, VAW, ISTB, IP, CARR, GOOG, AVB, BAX, BR, WY, WSO, MCD, RTX, IBM, HON, FNF, SYY, GLW, QCOM, DHI,
- Reduced Positions: V, ICE, MS, CMCSA, PANW, AMD, MSFT, GOOGL, MDU, CVX, COST, ABBV, AAPL, AMAT, VO, GILD, UBER, RSG, TMO, XLU, T, VZ, MMM, PLD, EFA, MO, AMT, KMI, PM, WMT, VLO, BRK.B, CAT, PXD, ORCL, KO, EPD, SHW, XLI, ENB, IYW, IWF, IDU, EMR, D, NFLX, ADP, FE, ROK,
- Sold Out: COLB, ETN, PGR, TFC, EXEL, SLVM,
For the details of WASHINGTON TRUST BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washington+trust+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON TRUST BANK
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,808,511 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,068 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,947 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,692 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,728 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.93%
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $36.89, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 563,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 355,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 305,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $104.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 37,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)
Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund by 9231.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $50.01, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 383,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 783.77%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 50,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 368.60%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 239,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.83%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 79.31%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of WASHINGTON TRUST BANK. Also check out:
1. WASHINGTON TRUST BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. WASHINGTON TRUST BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WASHINGTON TRUST BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WASHINGTON TRUST BANK keeps buying