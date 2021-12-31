Washington Trust Bank Buys WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Visa Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: WTMF, EEM, NEAR, XLC, EMB, EFV, BSV, APD, BRMK, IWP, PYPL, XLV, BX, XLP, ACN, CRM, HSY, DHR, EL, VHT, SPHD, QQQ, EXPD, FDX, JNPR, EFG, LRCX, PIPR, REG, ZBH, UP,

Spokane, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells Visa Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley, Comcast Corp, Columbia Banking System Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Trust Bank. As of 2021Q4, Washington Trust Bank owns 234 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,808,511 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,068 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,947 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,692 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,728 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.93%

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $36.89, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 563,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 355,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 305,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $104.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 37,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund by 9231.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $50.01, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 383,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 783.77%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 50,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 368.60%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 239,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.83%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 79.31%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The sale prices were between $30.88 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.