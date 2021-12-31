Saturna Capital CORP Buys Motorola Solutions Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells PepsiCo Inc, , Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: ALK, VZ, FCX, LHX, MU, PANW,

Bellingham, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Motorola Solutions Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells PepsiCo Inc, , Meta Platforms Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, SK Telecom Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saturna Capital CORP. As of 2021Q4, Saturna Capital CORP owns 173 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,265,235 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 463,094 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,110,004 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 318,978 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 920,335 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $220.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $534.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 3865.46%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $238.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 241,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 537.84%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 59,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 55.51%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 134,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 553,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 519.10%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 296.11%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $128.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Cortexyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $28.94.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $26.41.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19.