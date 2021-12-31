Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, City Holding Co, Insperity Inc

New Purchases: AVUS, OEF, BLL, IVLU, FTEC, NGG, IHI, JRS, REZ, ODFL, INFY, PLTR, HWC, RIVN, EFSC, DFAI, COKE, AI, BCE, VHT, VMW, WD, SLP, SOFI, SOFI, OPTN, RUN, SYN, TEF, MGM, RIDE, EL, JAGX, DVY, USRT, ICLR, HUM, TDTT, FE, EVGO, GIB, CP, BZFD, BMI, AVT, BUD,

AVUS, OEF, BLL, IVLU, FTEC, NGG, IHI, JRS, REZ, ODFL, INFY, PLTR, HWC, RIVN, EFSC, DFAI, COKE, AI, BCE, VHT, VMW, WD, SLP, SOFI, SOFI, OPTN, RUN, SYN, TEF, MGM, RIDE, EL, JAGX, DVY, USRT, ICLR, HUM, TDTT, FE, EVGO, GIB, CP, BZFD, BMI, AVT, BUD, Added Positions: BSV, VTIP, ITOT, VGIT, XOM, DFIV, IDEV, MUB, SUB, AVDV, IVV, SCHR, AMPL, IEMG, AVUV, IEI, IWF, IWP, VB, IXUS, IWD, BIBL, PEP, VUG, VEA, A, AVEM, AMGN, T, BA, DFAE, GPC, STIP, IJH, EEM, PFF, TIP, KEYS, FNDC, SCHV, VV, VOT, VXUS, AFRM, APD, LNT, AMP, ANTM, BLK, BP, CM, CAH, CNC, CB, COIN, COP, GLW, CROX, CMI, DBEF, DE, DFAU, DTE, DUK, EPD, EXC, F, GALT, GSK, LIT, GS, GWW, HAS, HPE, PRF, RSP, ESGE, IEF, IUSV, IYY, ESGD, DSI, CRBN, SUSA, QUAL, IWS, IJT, IYR, KR, LHX, MPC, MMC, MCK, MDT, MRNA, MDLZ, MPWR, MCO, NOM, PAVM, PSX, PML, PPG, TROW, PFG, RY, SPGI, CRM, SCHE, SCHF, SCHC, FNDA, FNDF, SCHB, SCHD, SCHG, SCHX, SHW, SNAP, RWX, SPDW, EWX, SPYV, SGC, SNV, TRTN, TWTR, TSN, UBER, VLO, VBK, VGK, VT, VSGX, ESGV, MGC, VDE, VGT, VZ, V, WBA, DLN, XYL, YETI, YUMC,

BSV, VTIP, ITOT, VGIT, XOM, DFIV, IDEV, MUB, SUB, AVDV, IVV, SCHR, AMPL, IEMG, AVUV, IEI, IWF, IWP, VB, IXUS, IWD, BIBL, PEP, VUG, VEA, A, AVEM, AMGN, T, BA, DFAE, GPC, STIP, IJH, EEM, PFF, TIP, KEYS, FNDC, SCHV, VV, VOT, VXUS, AFRM, APD, LNT, AMP, ANTM, BLK, BP, CM, CAH, CNC, CB, COIN, COP, GLW, CROX, CMI, DBEF, DE, DFAU, DTE, DUK, EPD, EXC, F, GALT, GSK, LIT, GS, GWW, HAS, HPE, PRF, RSP, ESGE, IEF, IUSV, IYY, ESGD, DSI, CRBN, SUSA, QUAL, IWS, IJT, IYR, KR, LHX, MPC, MMC, MCK, MDT, MRNA, MDLZ, MPWR, MCO, NOM, PAVM, PSX, PML, PPG, TROW, PFG, RY, SPGI, CRM, SCHE, SCHF, SCHC, FNDA, FNDF, SCHB, SCHD, SCHG, SCHX, SHW, SNAP, RWX, SPDW, EWX, SPYV, SGC, SNV, TRTN, TWTR, TSN, UBER, VLO, VBK, VGK, VT, VSGX, ESGV, MGC, VDE, VGT, VZ, V, WBA, DLN, XYL, YETI, YUMC, Reduced Positions: BIV, VTV, DFUS, VTI, VSS, SWAN, SHM, VTEB, FB, BNDX, BRK.B, DGRO, EFV, UPS, AMZN, AAPL, BRK.A, QDF, FOCS, RWL, IWY, SPTS, TSM, VWO, ACVA, GOOGL, AGG, GVI, EFA, IWB, JHMM, LMT, MCD, NSC, DIA, RWO, SPY, MDY, SPTM, TMO, UNH, XSOE, ZEN, MMM, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AFL, ABNB, BABA, ALGN, ALL, MO, AEE, AEP, AMPE, ADI, NLY, AMAT, ADM, ANET, ARKK, AZN, ADSK, BANR, BAX, BDX, BX, BKNG, BMY, AVGO, BAM, CDNS, CNI, CCL, CARR, CAT, CBRE, CERN, CHTR, CMG, CSCO, C, CLX, NET, CME, CNX, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, STZ, CPRT, CTVA, COST, CTRA, CR, CSX, CVS, DHR, DAL, DVN, DEO, DLR, DG, DLTR, DPZ, DD, EA, EMR, ETR, JETS, EXR, FAST, FDX, FIS, FCF, FPXI, FISV, GE, GIS, GM, GILD, GBIL, HSIC, HSY, HES, HD, HON, HPQ, IDXX, ITW, ING, INMD, IBM, IP, INTU, ISRG, DBC, RWJ, PSI, EMXC, FXI, ICF, IJR, IWC, JKE, MTUM, IWO, IWN, IWM, IVW, IVE, IJK, JPIN, J, JEF, JCI, KMB, KLAC, LRCX, LBRDK, LIN, LOW, MMP, MGA, MFC, MKL, MKTX, MA, MKC, MAA, MS, NSA, NNI, NFLX, NOC, NWN, NUE, OXY, ORCL, OTIS, PANW, PH, PAYX, PYPL, PM, MINT, PINS, PAA, PPL, PG, PGR, PLD, PRU, PSA, ROST, RUTH, SCHW, FNDX, SCHO, SCHZ, SCHH, SMG, STX, XLE, XLF, XLY, XLB, NOW, SHOP, SPG, SIRI, SO, LUV, SPEM, RWR, SDY, SWK, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TEVA, TXN, TJX, TSCO, TT, TDG, TFC, UL, UNP, SMH, VOOV, BND, VXF, VOE, VO, VNQ, VNQI, VGSH, VCSH, VPU, VTR, VTRS, WMT, WM, WEC, WFC, WPC, XEL, YUM, ZBH, ZTS,

BIV, VTV, DFUS, VTI, VSS, SWAN, SHM, VTEB, FB, BNDX, BRK.B, DGRO, EFV, UPS, AMZN, AAPL, BRK.A, QDF, FOCS, RWL, IWY, SPTS, TSM, VWO, ACVA, GOOGL, AGG, GVI, EFA, IWB, JHMM, LMT, MCD, NSC, DIA, RWO, SPY, MDY, SPTM, TMO, UNH, XSOE, ZEN, MMM, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AFL, ABNB, BABA, ALGN, ALL, MO, AEE, AEP, AMPE, ADI, NLY, AMAT, ADM, ANET, ARKK, AZN, ADSK, BANR, BAX, BDX, BX, BKNG, BMY, AVGO, BAM, CDNS, CNI, CCL, CARR, CAT, CBRE, CERN, CHTR, CMG, CSCO, C, CLX, NET, CME, CNX, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, STZ, CPRT, CTVA, COST, CTRA, CR, CSX, CVS, DHR, DAL, DVN, DEO, DLR, DG, DLTR, DPZ, DD, EA, EMR, ETR, JETS, EXR, FAST, FDX, FIS, FCF, FPXI, FISV, GE, GIS, GM, GILD, GBIL, HSIC, HSY, HES, HD, HON, HPQ, IDXX, ITW, ING, INMD, IBM, IP, INTU, ISRG, DBC, RWJ, PSI, EMXC, FXI, ICF, IJR, IWC, JKE, MTUM, IWO, IWN, IWM, IVW, IVE, IJK, JPIN, J, JEF, JCI, KMB, KLAC, LRCX, LBRDK, LIN, LOW, MMP, MGA, MFC, MKL, MKTX, MA, MKC, MAA, MS, NSA, NNI, NFLX, NOC, NWN, NUE, OXY, ORCL, OTIS, PANW, PH, PAYX, PYPL, PM, MINT, PINS, PAA, PPL, PG, PGR, PLD, PRU, PSA, ROST, RUTH, SCHW, FNDX, SCHO, SCHZ, SCHH, SMG, STX, XLE, XLF, XLY, XLB, NOW, SHOP, SPG, SIRI, SO, LUV, SPEM, RWR, SDY, SWK, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TEVA, TXN, TJX, TSCO, TT, TDG, TFC, UL, UNP, SMH, VOOV, BND, VXF, VOE, VO, VNQ, VNQI, VGSH, VCSH, VPU, VTR, VTRS, WMT, WM, WEC, WFC, WPC, XEL, YUM, ZBH, ZTS, Sold Out: CHCO, NSP, EMLC, OGN, DKNG, BSCM, DOCU, SMAR, SQ, RDS.B, NR, MTZ, LYB, SPAB, KMX, BMO, CUT, VCIT, TCOM, LQD, KD, COF, SLVM, UPST, GWX, AMCR, CRWD, SPHQ, SPYG, DBX, BUI, ROKU, WTRG, KHC, VTWO, AVA, BK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, City Holding Co, Insperity Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc owns 600 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckingham+strategic+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 34,081,842 shares, 19.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 11,825,856 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 9,911,284 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 4,391,596 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 10,837,956 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $94.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.01 and $619.19, with an estimated average price of $498.33. The stock is now traded at around $575.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The purchase prices were between $85.52 and $98.23, with an estimated average price of $91.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 723,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,094,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 59.34%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $102.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 268,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 97.82%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 248,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 201,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 252,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in City Holding Co. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $80.27.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $109.1 and $129.2, with an estimated average price of $118.17.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.