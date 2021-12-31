Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, City Holding Co, Insperity Inc

- New Purchases: AVUS, OEF, BLL, IVLU, FTEC, NGG, IHI, JRS, REZ, ODFL, INFY, PLTR, HWC, RIVN, EFSC, DFAI, COKE, AI, BCE, VHT, VMW, WD, SLP, SOFI, SOFI, OPTN, RUN, SYN, TEF, MGM, RIDE, EL, JAGX, DVY, USRT, ICLR, HUM, TDTT, FE, EVGO, GIB, CP, BZFD, BMI, AVT, BUD,
- Added Positions: BSV, VTIP, ITOT, VGIT, XOM, DFIV, IDEV, MUB, SUB, AVDV, IVV, SCHR, AMPL, IEMG, AVUV, IEI, IWF, IWP, VB, IXUS, IWD, BIBL, PEP, VUG, VEA, A, AVEM, AMGN, T, BA, DFAE, GPC, STIP, IJH, EEM, PFF, TIP, KEYS, FNDC, SCHV, VV, VOT, VXUS, AFRM, APD, LNT, AMP, ANTM, BLK, BP, CM, CAH, CNC, CB, COIN, COP, GLW, CROX, CMI, DBEF, DE, DFAU, DTE, DUK, EPD, EXC, F, GALT, GSK, LIT, GS, GWW, HAS, HPE, PRF, RSP, ESGE, IEF, IUSV, IYY, ESGD, DSI, CRBN, SUSA, QUAL, IWS, IJT, IYR, KR, LHX, MPC, MMC, MCK, MDT, MRNA, MDLZ, MPWR, MCO, NOM, PAVM, PSX, PML, PPG, TROW, PFG, RY, SPGI, CRM, SCHE, SCHF, SCHC, FNDA, FNDF, SCHB, SCHD, SCHG, SCHX, SHW, SNAP, RWX, SPDW, EWX, SPYV, SGC, SNV, TRTN, TWTR, TSN, UBER, VLO, VBK, VGK, VT, VSGX, ESGV, MGC, VDE, VGT, VZ, V, WBA, DLN, XYL, YETI, YUMC,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, VTV, DFUS, VTI, VSS, SWAN, SHM, VTEB, FB, BNDX, BRK.B, DGRO, EFV, UPS, AMZN, AAPL, BRK.A, QDF, FOCS, RWL, IWY, SPTS, TSM, VWO, ACVA, GOOGL, AGG, GVI, EFA, IWB, JHMM, LMT, MCD, NSC, DIA, RWO, SPY, MDY, SPTM, TMO, UNH, XSOE, ZEN, MMM, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AFL, ABNB, BABA, ALGN, ALL, MO, AEE, AEP, AMPE, ADI, NLY, AMAT, ADM, ANET, ARKK, AZN, ADSK, BANR, BAX, BDX, BX, BKNG, BMY, AVGO, BAM, CDNS, CNI, CCL, CARR, CAT, CBRE, CERN, CHTR, CMG, CSCO, C, CLX, NET, CME, CNX, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, STZ, CPRT, CTVA, COST, CTRA, CR, CSX, CVS, DHR, DAL, DVN, DEO, DLR, DG, DLTR, DPZ, DD, EA, EMR, ETR, JETS, EXR, FAST, FDX, FIS, FCF, FPXI, FISV, GE, GIS, GM, GILD, GBIL, HSIC, HSY, HES, HD, HON, HPQ, IDXX, ITW, ING, INMD, IBM, IP, INTU, ISRG, DBC, RWJ, PSI, EMXC, FXI, ICF, IJR, IWC, JKE, MTUM, IWO, IWN, IWM, IVW, IVE, IJK, JPIN, J, JEF, JCI, KMB, KLAC, LRCX, LBRDK, LIN, LOW, MMP, MGA, MFC, MKL, MKTX, MA, MKC, MAA, MS, NSA, NNI, NFLX, NOC, NWN, NUE, OXY, ORCL, OTIS, PANW, PH, PAYX, PYPL, PM, MINT, PINS, PAA, PPL, PG, PGR, PLD, PRU, PSA, ROST, RUTH, SCHW, FNDX, SCHO, SCHZ, SCHH, SMG, STX, XLE, XLF, XLY, XLB, NOW, SHOP, SPG, SIRI, SO, LUV, SPEM, RWR, SDY, SWK, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TEVA, TXN, TJX, TSCO, TT, TDG, TFC, UL, UNP, SMH, VOOV, BND, VXF, VOE, VO, VNQ, VNQI, VGSH, VCSH, VPU, VTR, VTRS, WMT, WM, WEC, WFC, WPC, XEL, YUM, ZBH, ZTS,
- Sold Out: CHCO, NSP, EMLC, OGN, DKNG, BSCM, DOCU, SMAR, SQ, RDS.B, NR, MTZ, LYB, SPAB, KMX, BMO, CUT, VCIT, TCOM, LQD, KD, COF, SLVM, UPST, GWX, AMCR, CRWD, SPHQ, SPYG, DBX, BUI, ROKU, WTRG, KHC, VTWO, AVA, BK,
For the details of BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckingham+strategic+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 34,081,842 shares, 19.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 11,825,856 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 9,911,284 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 4,391,596 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
- Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 10,837,956 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $94.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.01 and $619.19, with an estimated average price of $498.33. The stock is now traded at around $575.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 434 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The purchase prices were between $85.52 and $98.23, with an estimated average price of $91.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 723,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,094,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 59.34%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $102.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 268,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 97.82%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 248,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 201,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 252,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: City Holding Co (CHCO)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in City Holding Co. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $80.27.Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $109.1 and $129.2, with an estimated average price of $118.17.Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC. Also check out:
1. BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC keeps buying