Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Saltoro Capital, LP Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, The Mosaic Co, Sells R1 RCM Inc, Sea, UMH Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Saltoro Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Algoma Steel Group Inc, The Mosaic Co, iHeartMedia Inc, Vistra Corp, sells R1 RCM Inc, Sea, UMH Properties Inc, General Motors Co, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saltoro Capital, LP. As of 2021Q4, Saltoro Capital, LP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saltoro Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saltoro+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Saltoro Capital, LP
  1. Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 367,671 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
  2. TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA) - 111,015 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78%
  3. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 55,630 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 127,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio.
  5. Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 353,831 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 55,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 353,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 105,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Saltoro Capital, LP initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 2619.09%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 167,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)

Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Full House Resorts Inc by 104.19%. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 223,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Olin Corp (OLN)

Saltoro Capital, LP added to a holding in Olin Corp by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 40,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Sold Out: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in UMH Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $22.47 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $24.12.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Sold Out: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Saltoro Capital, LP sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Saltoro Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. Saltoro Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Saltoro Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Saltoro Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Saltoro Capital, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus