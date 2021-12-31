Game Creek Capital, LP Buys Walmart Inc, CNH Industrial NV, Lyft Inc, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Newmont Corp, Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: WMT, CNHI, LYFT, FIS, FISV,
- Added Positions: MOS, MDT, RDS.A, PSQ, MUFG, GM, ALIT, WTW, FDX, STNG, ACI, C, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: TTWO, PFE, NEM, LSXMK, QRTEA, KR, BG, CMCSA, HES, UBER, BAH, GOLD, GOOGL, BJ, CRM, VLO, MRK, UPS, LHX, COP, MSFT, ABBV, T, CSCO, KNX, VZ, BAC, AAPL, DAL, OLN, USB, BRK.B, TFC, AON, CVS, IP, PXD, GOOG, MS, FCX,
- Sold Out: OGN, MMM, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Game Creek Capital, LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,000 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio.
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 272,250 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,675 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 178,375 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.
Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 16,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 118,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $102.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 76.12%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Shell PLC by 95.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 60,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in ProShares Short QQQ by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc by 828.57%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $5.93, with an estimated average price of $5.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 162,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
