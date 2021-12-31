Value Monitoring, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Sells VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET

For the details of Value Monitoring, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/value+monitoring%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Value Monitoring, Inc.
- SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 470,389 shares, 58.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 366.09%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 236,106 shares, 35.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET (HYMB) - 10,027 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.9%
- VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 9,603 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.38%
Value Monitoring, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.78%. The holding were 236,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Value Monitoring, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 366.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.11%. The holding were 470,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.
