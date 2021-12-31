O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

- New Purchases: IWR, IJR, NKE, SPY, CATC, ABT, KO, ES, PEP, NVDA,
- Added Positions: EFAV, ESGD, SPTL, AMZN, EFA, IVV, VGK, PFE, UNH, AMAT, BRK.B, CVX, HD, MA,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, ITOT, ACWI, IWV, IWF, GOOG, UPWK, MSFT, AAPL, JNJ, NSC, PG, VUG, GOOGL, FB, TSLA, JPM, INTC, XOM,
- Sold Out: VT,
These are the top 5 holdings of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 946,514 shares, 33.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 791,132 shares, 20.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 192,024 shares, 15.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 508,070 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 402,098 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 515 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $85.05 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $91.47. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 96,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 106.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.09%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63.
