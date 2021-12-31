Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: LLY, LNTH, MCD, NFLX, WBA, PYPL, CTRA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Abbott Laboratories, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pegasus Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Pegasus Partners Ltd. owns 142 stocks with a total value of $571 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 199,155 shares, 16.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.57% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 582,355 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.02% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 779,267 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 185,978 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 610,864 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.34%

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $259.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $412.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $102.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 582,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 43.34%. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 610,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.30%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 72,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.05%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $206.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $534.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Washington Federal Inc. The sale prices were between $32.06 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.48.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06.