Fairfield, Bush & Co. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc

Just now
New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Fairfield, Bush & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Redfin Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfield, Bush & Co.. As of 2021Q4, Fairfield, Bush & Co. owns 130 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FAIRFIELD, BUSH & CO.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,535 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.98%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,336,741 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28715.28%
  3. Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 162,550 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 36,480 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,156 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.96%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $226.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $191.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28715.28%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 1,336,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 81.93%. The purchase prices were between $68.36 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $75.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 77.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in iRobot Corp by 48.92%. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $98.28, with an estimated average price of $78.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 59.88%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $381.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.



