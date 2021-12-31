Fairfield, Bush & Co. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc

New Purchases: COIN, QQQ, RDFN, ADP, ECL, ITW, NKE, SOFI, SOFI, GRWG,

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Redfin Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfield, Bush & Co.. As of 2021Q4, Fairfield, Bush & Co. owns 130 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,535 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,336,741 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28715.28% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 162,550 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 36,480 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,156 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.96%

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $214.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $366.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $226.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $191.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28715.28%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 1,336,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 81.93%. The purchase prices were between $68.36 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $75.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 77.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in iRobot Corp by 48.92%. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $98.28, with an estimated average price of $78.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 59.88%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $381.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Fairfield, Bush & Co. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07.