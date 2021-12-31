Gifford Fong Associates Buys Transocean, Franklin Resources Inc

New Purchases: BEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Transocean, Franklin Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gifford Fong Associates. As of 2021Q4, Gifford Fong Associates owns 139 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 192,572 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,184 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,168 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 554,582 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.

Gifford Fong Associates initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gifford Fong Associates added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.