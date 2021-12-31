Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Gifford Fong Associates Buys Transocean, Franklin Resources Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gifford Fong Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Transocean, Franklin Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gifford Fong Associates. As of 2021Q4, Gifford Fong Associates owns 139 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: BEN,
  • Added Positions: F, RIG,

For the details of Gifford Fong Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gifford+fong+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gifford Fong Associates
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 192,572 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,184 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,168 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio.
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 554,582 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

Gifford Fong Associates initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Gifford Fong Associates added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gifford Fong Associates. Also check out:

1. Gifford Fong Associates's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gifford Fong Associates's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gifford Fong Associates's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gifford Fong Associates keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus