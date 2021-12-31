Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Deere, Diageo PLC, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

- New Purchases: PG, DE, DEO, PEP, WELL, CME, PFE, USB, MDLZ, NTR, BK, UL, KO, MMM, MRK, DIS, SPG, VZ, KHC, GOOGL, IBDP, SBUX, SCHW, K, CNA, INTC, IBDO, MCD, IBDN, IBDQ, NKE, VCSH, NVS, BRK.B, HIW, CUZ, HSY, HASI, OGN, LEVI, VTRS, CPT, GLW, SNY, BWA, VOO, BAM, XOM, SHW, BRK.A, IVV, ABT, SPDW, GOOG, DOL, VNQ, HD, CSCO,
- Added Positions: AAPL, JNJ, AMZN, MSFT, VYM, SPYV, VIG, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: VWO,
- Sold Out: SPAB, VUG, VMBS, LDUR, IQLT, DLN, ICLN, QUAL, IYT, CWI, DWM, VIGI, PDBC, IWF, IWN, IJT, IWO, AGG, SPYG, MEAR, JPST, IVE, SPYD, SPEM, PWB, IVW, VEA, VBR, IEMG, IWD, SCZ, SLYG, IJS, VTWV, EFV, VTV, GWX, VTWO, EEM, AOA, AIZ, VOOV, SLYV, XT, EFA, NEE, V, NFLX, ALDX, TSLA, BAX, R, ESRT, ECOR, MESO, GGN, ATHX, DRRX, TRVN, TXMD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 297,130 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Deere & Co (DE) - 138,500 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Diageo PLC (DEO) - 210,778 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 263,440 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 520,205 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 297,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $395.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 138,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $207.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 210,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 263,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $81.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 520,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $249.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 184,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1255.60%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 242,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 2636.91%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 167,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 311.07%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3223.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1353.12%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $311.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 403.80%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 39,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 242.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 77,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63.
