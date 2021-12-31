Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Fiserv Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Added Positions: ATVI, FISV, FB, EOG, DNB, VZ, QUAL, VNT, BMY, MAXR, VOO, USMV, VONV, MRK, IPAC, VONG, CMCSA, IWR, TYL, GNTX, EFG, BURL, ALB, GXTG, IWY, VIGI, CDW, ANSS, MSCI, AWK, URI, CUBE, RJF, NOC, MORN, CHD, JKHY, EXAS, VWO, CBU, LAZ, TWLO, FRC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Fiserv Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Progressive Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empire Life Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Empire Life Investments Inc. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,951 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,549 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 797,123 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 154,339 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 576,290 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 112.73%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 397,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $102.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 293,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 34.72%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $113.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 295,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 203.72%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 447,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 362,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empire Life Investments Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 397.75%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 41,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52.

Empire Life Investments Inc. sold out a holding in CBIZ Inc. The sale prices were between $33.37 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $37.41.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 99.64%. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $132.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Empire Life Investments Inc. still held 448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 66.96%. The sale prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Empire Life Investments Inc. still held 20,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Progressive Corp by 39.42%. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Empire Life Investments Inc. still held 103,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 55.32%. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $171.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Empire Life Investments Inc. still held 8,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Crocs Inc by 52.95%. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04. The stock is now traded at around $108.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Empire Life Investments Inc. still held 2,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 29.6%. The sale prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $146.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Empire Life Investments Inc. still held 1,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.