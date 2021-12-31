Frisch Financial Group, Inc. Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, S&P Global Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, Illumina Inc

- New Purchases: XLC, SPGI, MSOS, AMD, HIG, QCOM, FPE, ADM, KMB, STX, YUM, VEA,
- Added Positions: JPST, VWO, FB, VXUS, SPY, ESGD, IVV, GOOG, TMO, CVX, ITOT, VTV, ADBE, ESGE, TSLA, CRM, NFLX, VTI, SPEM, DIS, V, XLI, MDY, IWM, VT, VUG, XLP, CRWD, CSCO, HON, MCD, MRK, PEP, PG, SBUX, RTX, SHOP, ZS, UPS, IWN, MS, MELI, EFA, CAT, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: T, PJAN, FMB, AAPL, FLOT, GOOGL, HDV, MJ, VO, NUV, XLF, NVDA, MTUM, AMZN, VB, PAVE, TBT, USMV, QQQ, EEM, JNJ, INTC, ED, MRNA, ICLN, BLK, UNH, XLY, XLE, JD, ABT, APYX, BOND, ABBV, MA, ANTM, PFE, FIVG, HD, GIS, XOM, CMCSA, NKE, KO, SPLG, BOTZ, FTSM,
- Sold Out: ILMN, PLTR, VFH, VGT, TD, PYPL, HACK,
For the details of Frisch Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frisch+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Frisch Financial Group, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,069 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 55,723 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,898 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 346,566 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 230,205 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 72,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $407.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 65,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $589.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Frisch Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Frisch Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Frisch Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Frisch Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Frisch Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying