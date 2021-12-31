Frisch Financial Group, Inc. Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, S&P Global Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, Illumina Inc

New Purchases: XLC, SPGI, MSOS, AMD, HIG, QCOM, FPE, ADM, KMB, STX, YUM, VEA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, S&P Global Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, Illumina Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frisch Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Frisch Financial Group, Inc. owns 149 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,069 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 55,723 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,898 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 346,566 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 230,205 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 72,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $407.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 65,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $457.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $589.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.