Gs Investments, Inc. Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, 3M Co

Investment company Gs Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, American Tower Corp, ConocoPhillips, Medtronic PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, 3M Co, AT&T Inc, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gs Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Gs Investments, Inc. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Gs Investments, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,362 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 48,854 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,929 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  4. KLA Corp (KLAC) - 20,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,003 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $164.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 48 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $81.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $249.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 51.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 579.59%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc by 35.21%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.



