Gs Investments, Inc. Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, 3M Co

New Purchases: MRNA, TSM,

MRNA, TSM, Added Positions: DD, CRM, AMT, COP, MDT, VCTR, WSM, WMB, LMT, TIP, BSCO, BSCP, SU, BSCN, BSCQ, PFFD, VB, SCHM, SCHA, IJR, BSCR, ACWX, MDU,

DD, CRM, AMT, COP, MDT, VCTR, WSM, WMB, LMT, TIP, BSCO, BSCP, SU, BSCN, BSCQ, PFFD, VB, SCHM, SCHA, IJR, BSCR, ACWX, MDU, Reduced Positions: TXN, NVDA, HD, BABA, BMY, NEAR, SCHB, VEA, SCHX, SCHE, RSP, FLRN, SE, HSIC, CMP, SPOT, NEM, CNP, SCHZ, MMM,

TXN, NVDA, HD, BABA, BMY, NEAR, SCHB, VEA, SCHX, SCHE, RSP, FLRN, SE, HSIC, CMP, SPOT, NEM, CNP, SCHZ, MMM, Sold Out: KD, T, AZN, CLDR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, American Tower Corp, ConocoPhillips, Medtronic PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, 3M Co, AT&T Inc, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gs Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Gs Investments, Inc. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gs Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gs+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,362 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 48,854 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,929 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 20,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,003 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $164.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 48 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $81.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $249.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 51.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 579.59%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc by 35.21%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Gs Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.